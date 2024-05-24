Nicole Richie Sweetly Reacts to Sister Sofia's Newborn Baby

Nicole Richie is excited to be an aunt!

On Friday, Sofia Richie announced that she gave birth to her first child with Elliot Grainge, whom she married last April. Her sister, Nicole, already adores her new niece.

"I now have a new favorite EG. Sorry Elliot 🐧💕," Nicole commented on Sofia's Instagram post featuring a black-and-white photo of the newborn's tiny feet being cradled in her parents' hands.

In the caption, Sofia shared her baby's name and birthdate, writing, "Eloise Samantha Grainge 🤍5•20•24 best day of my life🤍."

Nicole reshared the post of Sofia's daughter to her Instagram Story.

Other family members congratulated Sofia in the comment section.

"A beautiful new addition to our family. Congregations Sofia and Elliot. 🩷🩷🩷🩷🩷🩷🩷🩷🩷🩷🩷🩷🩷🩷🩷🩷," Lionel Richie's ex-wife, Brenda Harvey-Richie, commented.

Friends of the 25-year-old model left sweet messages too.

"Congratulations 🥹🥹💗💗💗," commented parent-to-be Hailey Bieber.

"eloise! ❤️❤️❤️ congratulations," wrote boy mom Emily Ratajkowski.

"congratulations 🥰🥰🥰🥰🩷🩷," commented mother of two Kylie Jenner.

Several other stars, including Lily Collins and Ashley Tisdale, have commented. In just a few hours, the post has accumulated more than 1.1 million likes and 7,000 comments.

While Sofia adjusts to life as a new mom, Nicole begins filming her new show with Paris Hilton soon. The two are reuniting 17 years after The Simple Life.

Earlier this month, a source shared with ET that in light of the iconic duo teasing a new show, they are planning to pull out all the stops for fans who are tuning in to relive The Simple Life and packing in tons of nostalgia.

"Paris and Nicole are so excited to be teaming up again," the source said. "The show is going to play on nostalgia. They aren't going to be leaving their families and going somewhere remote in the same way that they did on The Simple Life, but the show will have a reunion type of feel."

