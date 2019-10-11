Sofia Richie Poses Topless and Scott Disick Responds

Sofia Richie just wants to make sure you're having a good week!

The 21-year-old model took to Instagram on Thursday to share a topless snap of herself in high-waisted jeans with her arms cross across her chest.

"How's your Thursday?" she captioned the pic.

The sexy shot was, of course, noticed by Scott Disick, Richie's boyfriend of more than two years, who couldn't help but leave a witty comment.

"It's not bad, thanks," he wrote.

The couple has been going strong, and in a recent episode of Flip It Like Disick, they went house hunting for places in Malibu, California, even checking out a home for just under $20 million.

Richie also recently made her Keeping Up With the Kardashians debut, traveling with 36-year-old Disick, his ex Kourtney Kardashian, and their three kids to Finland.

During the episode, Disick expressed his discomfort with the situation, FaceTiming with Kim Kardashian West to talk about the awkward circumstances of the trip.

"It's kind of weird. I'm trying to pay attention to everybody without neglecting anybody," Disick admitted. "Sofia mentioned to me that I'm acting a little bit differently around Kourtney. It's tough because sometimes Kourtney and I have so much history and have known each other so long, so I've just been trying to be kind of mindful and not make Sof feel uncomfortable just because Kourt and I have known each other our whole lives."

For more from Richie and Disick, watch the clip below:

