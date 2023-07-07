Sofia Richie Reveals the Black Eye She Suffered From Wakeboarding

Let's just say it doesn't look like Sofia Richie has endless love for wakeboarding.

Lionel Richie's newly married daughter revealed she suffered a vacation mishap. On Thursday, the 24-year-old model shared photos and a video of herself posing on what appears to be a boat, her right black eye on clear display.

"Wakeboard: 1, Sof: 0," she captioned the post, explaining the cause of her visible injury.

Celebrity makeup artist Pati Dubroff, who did Richie's makeup for her wedding, reacted in the comments, writing, "Ouchhh I’ve got some concealer waiting for you."

While the influencer has not offered any further explanation on her accident, she's not the only star to suffer an injury while vacationing this summer.

Last month, DJ Khaled suffered a wipeout while trying to surf. After not being able to sleep, the music producer went for an X-ray to get to the root of his pain.

All to say, be careful and stay safe this summer!

RELATED CONTENT:

Sofia Richie's Husband Narrates Her Makeup Tutorial During Honeymoon

Why Sofia Richie's Brother Miles Did Not Attend Her Wedding

Sofia Richie Marries Elliot Grainge in France: See the Wedding Dress!

How Scott Disick Feels Amid Ex Sofia Richie's Wedding Day Arrival

What Lionel Richie Thinks of Daughter Sofia’s Husband Elliot (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery