Kourtney Kardashian's favorite booty-lifting leggings from Spanx are on sale for Black Friday, along with other Spanx bestsellers. The Spanx Black Friday sale is offering 20% off everything on the Spanx website, plus select styles are 50% off through Tuesday, Nov. 30.

The newly engaged star has long been a fan of Spanx leggings. As noted on Kardashian's lifestyle website, Poosh, the reality TV star has raved about the the shapewear brand's leggings, and couldn't help but introduce them to her team.

The Spanx Booty Boost Active Leggings are available in black, navy, and colorful prints and in sizes sizes XS to 3X. As the name suggests, these popular leggings give you the "best butt ever," as stated on the website, thanks to Spanx's signature sculpting performance fabric and contoured waistband. Kardashian isn't the only celebrity fan of the Booty Boost. Stars like Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Garner have been spotted rocking the best-selling Spanx legging.

Kourtney Kardashian/Poosh

In addition to the Booty Boost legging, more of Spanx's popular legging, shapewear and undergarment styles are 20% off. Standouts include the Faux Leather Leggings, OnCore High-Waisted Mid-Thigh Short and the Bra-llelujah! Lightly Lined Full Coverage Bra.

While you're grabbing the Kardashian-approved legging on sale, check out more of ET's favorite Black Friday deals from Spanx below.

