It’s been more than 20 years since Spice World the movie had us rocking platform boots and that “little Gucci dress,” and now the Spice Girls are gearing up for a comeback!

The British girl group announced their reunion (sans Victoria Beckham) last week, and ever since, the globe has been abuzz with girl power.

One Brit particularly excited for the reunion is actor Richard E. Grant, who played the band’s manager, Clifford, in the beloved 1997 film.

Grant appeared on Wednesday’s The Late Late Show, where he talked with host James Corden about how the film is still impacting his career.

"I had two big results of being in Spice World the movie, because Lena Dunham wrote four episodes for me to be in Girls because she’d seen me in Spice World,” he said of his cameo on the hit HBO series. "And Adele, with whom I share a birthday, sent me a ticket to come see her show in London because she’s a Spice World the movie fan, so win win!”

Adele has already proved just how far her obsession with the Spice Girls goes, sharing an epic throwback picture of herself as a kid with her Spice Girls memorabilia after the news of the reunion broke.

Grant is excited for the reunion as well, even teasing that he’ll make a cameo.

"Because Posh Spice is not doing the tour, I’m standing in for her,” the 61-year-old actor quipped of Beckham’s absence from the reunion.

