Spoil Mom With Stunning Jewelry Gifts to Shop for Mother's Day: Mejuri, Kendra Scott, VRAI and More
Mother's Day is just two weeks away, and if you're still looking for that perfect statement give to give the special woman in your life (and that will arrive in time for the spring holiday) there are plenty of great — and sparkly — options that will double as unique gift ideas.
There are a few Mother's Day staples that always make the rounds for the love-filled holiday. Chocolate, brunch, flower delivery — you name it. But none feel quite as timeless as jewelry. If your mom is a jewelry lover to the core, there's no denying that the gift of jewelry (along with a sweet, handwritten Mother's day card, of course) is one that'll go down in the books.
Mother's Day or not, any type of jewelry is worth giving or receiving. Of course, that doesn't mean you have to forgo some of the most common jewelry designs and stones! From diamond-encrusted pieces to dainty, golden pendants, stud earrings, drop earrings, heart-shaped gems and other kinds of fashion jewelry, you can never go wrong with gifting a tried-and-true jewelry option on Mother's Day.
Ahead, we've gathered our favorite jewelry on the market to showcase your love for Mother's Day — with pieces from brands such as Mejuri, Kendra Scott, VRAI and more.
No matter what you choose, these pretty baubles will be just what you need to show mom your appreciation.
Carve your story in gold by taking a picture and uploading it, Aurate will do the rest! Whether it's a line drawing from your six-year-old, a short, handwritten sentiment from your mother figure, or the logo of your homemade biz, Aurate will engrave it in gold to last a lifetime.
For the most elegant woman you know, these black diamond studs go with absolutely everything — available in yellow or white gold.
This gorgeous mom necklace is handcrafted in 18-karat yellow gold and is the perfect layering piece.
This elegant Freshwater Cultured Pearl Necklace Set is a classic jewelry set that makes the perfect gift for Mother's Day.
Made of 14k solid gold, these chunky hoops are built to last a lifetime or longer.
Made of semi-precious stones, this bracelet will add some color to her jewelry collection. And at just $12, you can buy a few to stack together.
For the person in your life who appreciates understated beauty, this simple diamond necklace will make them swoon.
If your mom likes pearl jewelry or her birthstone happens to be a pearl (June), try these adorable earrings from fine jewelry purveyor Stella and Bow.
A sentimental gold chain bracelet that can be dressed up or down — and easily adjusted thanks to the lobster clasp.
These colorful tulip earrings from Kate Spade might be even better than a bouquet of flowers.
Iridescent opal makes for a gift as unique and beautiful as she is.
If you really want to charm mom, a heart charm bracelet is in order. This is personalized jewelry — her initial can be engraved on the heart for the perfect Mother's Day jewelry gift.
Make a statement with bold cocktail ring made with recycled 18k gold vermeil.
Whether they're for you or your mom, these adorable turquoise earrings will be a sweet addition to any pair of ears.
Every woman deserves to own a dainty, classically ethereal Kendra Scott pendant—just like this Ari Heart Necklace.
These chunky gold vermeil hoops elevate any outfit without weighing ears down. Any mom will love wearing these stylish hoops on her special day.
Check out our 2023 Mother’s Day Gift Guide to find great Mother’s Day gifts for every type of mom.
RELATED CONTENT:
The 15 Best Mother's Day Gifts to Shop from lululemon
The 15 Best Mother's Day Gift Ideas for Grandma That Show You Care
The NuFace Mother's Day Sale Is Taking 20% Off Skincare Gifts for Mom
Anthropologie Mother's Day Sale: Save Up to 30% On Gifts for Mom
24 Best Mother's Day Gifts on Amazon That Moms Will Absolutely Love
The 12 Best Perfume Gift Sets for Mother's Day
25 Thoughtful Gifts for New Moms to Celebrate Them This Mother's Day