Mother's Day is just two weeks away, and if you're still looking for that perfect statement give to give the special woman in your life (and that will arrive in time for the spring holiday) there are plenty of great — and sparkly — options that will double as unique gift ideas.

There are a few Mother's Day staples that always make the rounds for the love-filled holiday. Chocolate, brunch, flower delivery — you name it. But none feel quite as timeless as jewelry. If your mom is a jewelry lover to the core, there's no denying that the gift of jewelry (along with a sweet, handwritten Mother's day card, of course) is one that'll go down in the books.

Mother's Day or not, any type of jewelry is worth giving or receiving. Of course, that doesn't mean you have to forgo some of the most common jewelry designs and stones! From diamond-encrusted pieces to dainty, golden pendants, stud earrings, drop earrings, heart-shaped gems and other kinds of fashion jewelry, you can never go wrong with gifting a tried-and-true jewelry option on Mother's Day.

Ahead, we've gathered our favorite jewelry on the market to showcase your love for Mother's Day — with pieces from brands such as Mejuri, Kendra Scott, VRAI and more.

No matter what you choose, these pretty baubles will be just what you need to show mom your appreciation.

Aurate Story in Gold Engraved Pendant Aurate Aurate Story in Gold Engraved Pendant Carve your story in gold by taking a picture and uploading it, Aurate will do the rest! Whether it's a line drawing from your six-year-old, a short, handwritten sentiment from your mother figure, or the logo of your homemade biz, Aurate will engrave it in gold to last a lifetime. $150 $105 WITH CODE EARLYMOMDAY Shop Now

Baublebar Gianna Bracelet Baublebar Baublebar Gianna Bracelet Made of semi-precious stones, this bracelet will add some color to her jewelry collection. And at just $12, you can buy a few to stack together. $34 $12 Shop Now

Mejuri Dôme Hoops Mejuri Mejuri Dôme Hoops These chunky gold vermeil hoops elevate any outfit without weighing ears down. Any mom will love wearing these stylish hoops on her special day. $78 Shop Now

