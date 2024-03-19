Sales & Deals

Spring into Savings With 25% Off Under Armour's Best Workout Clothes and Shoes

Under Armour Spring Sale
Under Armour
By ETonline Staff
Published: 2:13 PM PDT, March 19, 2024

Save 25% on Under Armour's best workout clothes and shoes for all your fitness goals this spring.

Now that spring is finally here, there’s no better time to finally hit the pavement and go for a run, bike, or try out a new workout routine outside. Luckily for your workout wardrobe, Under Armour is having a massive sale on tons of activewear. Now through March 31, you can get 25% off select gear for spring, including workout shorts, tank tops, running shoes and so much more. 

Shop the Under Armour Sale

Lightweight, comfortable and durable, Under Armour's workout clothing and sneakers are must-haves for the sunnier season. It’s time to shift that cozy gear to the back of your closet and focus on workout clothes that will breathe, wick sweat and keep you cool even during the toughest sessions. Whether you're playing pickleball, training for a marathon, or doing yoga in the park, Under Armour's sale has you covered.

If your warm-weather activewear could use a refresh, this Under Armour sale is not to be missed. Ahead, shop some of the best Under Armour deals to get moving this spring. 

Under Armour Women's UA Breathe Short Sleeve

Under Armour Women's UA Breathe Short Sleeve
Under Armour

Under Armour Women's UA Breathe Short Sleeve

Get 50% off your new go-to workout shirt made from a feather-light fabric that delivers lasting comfort and breathability.

$30 $15

Shop Now

Under Armour Men's UA Sportstyle Left Chest Short Sleeve Shirt

Under Armour Men's UA Sportstyle Left Chest Short Sleeve Shirt
Under Armour

Under Armour Men's UA Sportstyle Left Chest Short Sleeve Shirt

Made of a light, soft, and quick-drying fabric, this shirt is perfect for all-day comfort.

$25 $19

Shop Now

Under Armour Men's UA Charged Assert 10 Camo Running Shoes

Under Armour Men's UA Charged Assert 10 Camo Running Shoes
Under Armour

Under Armour Men's UA Charged Assert 10 Camo Running Shoes

Go faster in these running shoes with Charged Cushioning that helps protect you against impact.

$78 $59

Shop Now

Under Armour Women's UA HOVR Sonic 6 Running Shoes

Under Armour Women's UA HOVR Sonic 6 Running Shoes
Under Armour

Under Armour Women's UA HOVR Sonic 6 Running Shoes

For everyday runs, these shoes are paired with soft, springy UA HOVR cushioning that pushes you forward.

$110 $69

Shop Now

Under Armour Men's UA Motivate Vented Shorts

Under Armour Men's UA Motivate Vented Shorts
Under Armour

Under Armour Men's UA Motivate Vented Shorts

These shorts are vented, breathe, and stretch, so you can move along with your team.

$45 $34

Shop Now

Under Armour Women's UA Team Shorty 4" Shorts

Under Armour Women's UA Team Shorty 4" Shorts
Under Armour

Under Armour Women's UA Team Shorty 4" Shorts

UA's super-light HeatGear fabric delivers superior coverage without weighing you down.

$30 $23

Shop Now

Under Armour Women's UA Fly-By 2.0 Shorts

Under Armour Women's UA Fly-By 2.0 Shorts
Under Armour

Under Armour Women's UA Fly-By 2.0 Shorts

On sale for just $10, these super-breathable, ultra-lightweight shorts are and built for speed.

$25 $10

Shop Now

