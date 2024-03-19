Now that spring is finally here, there’s no better time to finally hit the pavement and go for a run, bike, or try out a new workout routine outside. Luckily for your workout wardrobe, Under Armour is having a massive sale on tons of activewear. Now through March 31, you can get 25% off select gear for spring, including workout shorts, tank tops, running shoes and so much more.

Shop the Under Armour Sale

Lightweight, comfortable and durable, Under Armour's workout clothing and sneakers are must-haves for the sunnier season. It’s time to shift that cozy gear to the back of your closet and focus on workout clothes that will breathe, wick sweat and keep you cool even during the toughest sessions. Whether you're playing pickleball, training for a marathon, or doing yoga in the park, Under Armour's sale has you covered.

If your warm-weather activewear could use a refresh, this Under Armour sale is not to be missed. Ahead, shop some of the best Under Armour deals to get moving this spring.

