Win your next match with the right gear.
Pickleball is having its moment because there's something in it for everyone. It's a sport for all ages that can be played indoors or outdoors. Plus, it helps you connect with friends while also benefitting your health. Exercise that's also fun? Win-win!
As you move your pickleball game outdoors with spring temperatures heating up, it's time to get serious about winning your next match. As with any sport, investing in the correct gear can help you up your game. In case you didn't know, along with purchasing your own paddle, you can also pick up a pair of specialized pickleball shoes. Pickleball shoes can help you with traction, support, stability, shock absorption and more.
So below, shop the best men's and women's pickleball shoes for spring 2024 from Nike, New Balance, Wilson and more trusted brands. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, there's a shoe for your budget and style ahead.
Best Pickleball Shoes for Men
Wilson Men's Rush Pro Ace Pickler Sneaker
These shoes offer stability, and their cushioning and rebound may help your game.
New Balance Men's FuelCell 996v5 Pickleball
These shoes offer great traction and come in both standard and wide widths.
Nike Zoom Challenge Men's Pickleball Shoes
Nike says it best: "Whether you’re digging, dinking or trying to barrel a ball down the line after scrambling out of a split set, the all-new Nike Zoom Challenge can help you hold serve."
Asics Men's Gel Renma Pickleball Shoes
These shoes may help improve your stability and flexibility. They also help reduce excess twisting to keep you safe.
K-Swiss Men's Court Express Pickleball Shoe
This shoe is for casual pickleball players. It provides maximum cushioning and helps keep your feet cool.
Best Pickleball Shoes for Women
Nike Zoom Challenge Women's Pickleball Shoes
The bright colors on these shoes are about as fun as pickleball itself.
Dr. Scholl's Women's Dink It Pickleball Sneaker
These simple sneaks won't clash with your 'fit and even look good enough to wear out to drinks after your match.
Wilson Women's Rush Pro Ace Pickler Sneaker
This is the women's version of the above sneaker that offers the same benefits.
Asics Women's Gel-Dedicate 8 Tennis Shoes
These shoes that come in a bunch of colorways offer excellent shock absorption to keep you comfortable.
K-Swiss Women's Express Light Pickleball Shoe
These lightweight sneakers help keep you stable and their sock liner keeps your feet cool.