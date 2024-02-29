Best Lists

Best Pickleball Shoes for Spring 2024: Men’s and Women’s Styles From Nike, New Balance, Wilson and More Brands

playing pickleball
Getty Images
By Carolin Lehmann
Published: 4:08 PM PST, February 29, 2024

Win your next match with the right gear.

Pickleball is having its moment because there's something in it for everyone. It's a sport for all ages that can be played indoors or outdoors. Plus, it helps you connect with friends while also benefitting your health. Exercise that's also fun? Win-win! 

As you move your pickleball game outdoors with spring temperatures heating up, it's time to get serious about winning your next match. As with any sport, investing in the correct gear can help you up your game. In case you didn't know, along with purchasing your own paddle, you can also pick up a pair of specialized pickleball shoes. Pickleball shoes can help you with traction, support, stability, shock absorption and more.

So below, shop the best men's and women's pickleball shoes for spring 2024 from Nike, New Balance, Wilson and more trusted brands. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, there's a shoe for your budget and style ahead.

Best Pickleball Shoes for Men

Wilson Men's Rush Pro Ace Pickler Sneaker

Amazon

These shoes offer stability, and their cushioning and rebound may help your game.

$70 and up

Shop Now

New Balance Men's FuelCell 996v5 Pickleball

New Balance

These shoes offer great traction and come in both standard and wide widths.

Nike Zoom Challenge Men's Pickleball Shoes

Nike

Nike says it best: "Whether you’re digging, dinking or trying to barrel a ball down the line after scrambling out of a split set, the all-new Nike Zoom Challenge can help you hold serve."

Asics Men's Gel Renma Pickleball Shoes

Amazon

These shoes may help improve your stability and flexibility. They also help reduce excess twisting to keep you safe. 

$60 and up

Shop Now

K-Swiss Men's Court Express Pickleball Shoe

Amazon

This shoe is for casual pickleball players. It provides maximum cushioning and helps keep your feet cool. 

$60 and up

Shop Now

Best Pickleball Shoes for Women

Nike Zoom Challenge Women's Pickleball Shoes

Nike

The bright colors on these shoes are about as fun as pickleball itself.

Dr. Scholl's Women's Dink It Pickleball Sneaker

DSW

These simple sneaks won't clash with your 'fit and even look good enough to wear out to drinks after your match.

Wilson Women's Rush Pro Ace Pickler Sneaker

Amazon

This is the women's version of the above sneaker that offers the same benefits. 

$80 and up

Shop Now

Asics Women's Gel-Dedicate 8 Tennis Shoes

Amazon

These shoes that come in a bunch of colorways offer excellent shock absorption to keep you comfortable.

$63 and up

Shop Now

K-Swiss Women's Express Light Pickleball Shoe

Amazon

These lightweight sneakers help keep you stable and their sock liner keeps your feet cool.

