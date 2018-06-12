Stanley Tucci and Wife Felicity Blunt Welcome Baby Girl

Stanley Tucci is now a father of five!

The actor welcomed his second child with wife Felicity Blunt on Thursday, April 19, his rep confirms to ET. Daughter Emilia Giovanna Tucci weighed in at 6 lbs., 6 oz. The birth came about a month after the news of Blunt's pregnancy broke in March. Tucci and Blunt also have a 3-year-old son, Matteo.

Tucci, 57, shares his three other children — Camilla, 16, and 18-year-olds Nicolo and Isabel — with his first wife, Kate Tucci, who died in 2009 after a battle with breast cancer.

Blunt, 37, is the sister of Tucci's The Devil Wears Prada co-star, Emily Blunt. Back in March, Emily opened up to ET about the possibility of a sequel for the beloved film.

"I mean, if everyone wanted to do it, it would be cool ... I’d be down,” she said.

Emily also revealed that Tucci recently shared his love for the film with her.

"I think he saw [The Devil Wears Prada] again recently," Emily said. "He’s like, 'It’s really funny.'"

