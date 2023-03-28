If you were on TikTok at all last year, you'll remember the mega-viral craze over one particular piece of drinkware: the Stanley tumbler. It seemed like every TikToker and their mother owned one of the stainless steel cups, with a hashtag #StanleyTumbler amassing over 34 million views and even a write-up in the The New York Times.

Two brand new Stanley cup colors are out now. Gearing up for summer, Pool is a vibrant shade of blue and Tigerlily is a dynamic orange that are both just right for the new season. The 40oz Quencher can be a little tricky to get your hands on, so with the launch of new Stanley Tumbler colors today, you’ll want to run, don’t walk.

These new shades are right on the heels of two other recently launched colors – Citron and Jade. Due to the Stanley Adventure Quencher Travel Tumbler being one of the internet's obsessions, it regularly sells out within hours, if not minutes, of restocks. However, the Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler is back in stock on the brand’s site and at REI and Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Stanley also has new matte shades that are flying off the shelves. Ahead, shop the Stanley cups before they're gone.

How exactly did a metal cup inspire such a massive trend? In short, Stanley products went viral for their array of adorable and limited-edition colors, ability to keep water cold for up to two days and convenient cup holder compatibility. With the warmer days of spring around the corner, a Stanley product is bound to encourage you to drink more water.

The Stanley cup is made from 90% recycled material and the three-position lid has a splashproof straw gripper. Plus, this tumbler is dishwasher-safe and double-walled vacuum-insulated — making it an essential drinking accessory.

Whether you're already a Stanley stan or have yet to try out the brand's viral cups and water bottles, you'll be happy to know that Amazon has select Stanley products in stock now, too. You can stock up on straw-equipped tumblers, vacuum-insulated thermoses, travel mugs and even beer growlers and flasks.

Below, check out more of the best Stanley insulated mugs, cups and bottles to shop now — while supplies last.

Stanley Classic Vacuum-Insulated Thermos Amazon Stanley Classic Vacuum-Insulated Thermos If you're shopping for an outdoorsman, this 2-quart, vacuum-insulated thermos is a great addition to any camping kitchen. This rugged bottle keeps hot things hot and cold things cold for up to 32 hours. Iced drinks stay cold for a whopping 160 hours. $48 $42 Shop Now

Stanley Classic Easy-Pour Growler Amazon Stanley Classic Easy-Pour Growler Take 40% off this growler that keeps beer fizzy and cold for up to 24 hours. You can also use it to keep coffee, tea and soup hot for up to 18 hours. $57 $38 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The 40 Best Amazon Deals to Shop Now: Tech, Home, Fashion and More

The 30 Best Amazon Activewear and Athleisure Pieces to Shop Now

Samsung TVs Are Hitting Their Lowest Prices Ever on Amazon

Shop Amazon's Best Skincare and Beauty Products Under $35 This Winter

Selena Gomez's Rainbow Knives from Selena + Chef Are on Sale Right Now

The 10 Best Water Bottles to Up Your Hydration Game

Stay Hydrated in 2023 With The Best Deals On Hydro Flask Water Bottles