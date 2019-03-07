Ride for a cause!

Alison Brie, Dave Franco, Chris Mintz-Plasse and Mena Suvari, along with rare cancer patients, survivors, caregivers and supporters, rallied together for Cycle for Survival’s indoor team cycling rides in West Los Angeles, California, last Saturday. The ride took place at Equinox Sports Club West LA to raise funds for groundbreaking rare cancer research led by Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

Cycle for Survival

Gordon Ramsay hung out with Zedd during his set at the famed OMNIA nightclub inside Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada, last Saturday. Ramsay and friends spent time at the DJ booth VIP table, enjoying Grey Goose and cranberry juice cocktails. The restauranteur just announced that seasons 19 and 20 of his popular series, Hell’s Kitchen, will film at his restaurant of the same name located at Caesars Palace.

Wolf Productions

Sunday Funday! Luis Fonsi enjoyed his Sunday afternoon at Miami hot spot Kiki on the River with his family including wife Agueda Lopez and his children. Arriving by yacht, the table feasted on crab cakes, sashimi and salads. The “Despacito” singer took a photo with Kiki’s Chef Steve Rhee and thanked the staff graciously before leaving the restaurant by yacht before sundown.

Kiki on the River

Center stage! Jon Batiste, musician and bandleader of The Late Show With Steven Colbert, performed at the Steinway & Sons Spirio Launch at Steinway Hall in New York City on Tuesday.

Getty for Steinway & Sons

Also on Tuesday, Robbie Williams officially kicked off his Encore Theater residency with a press conference at Wynn Las Vegas. Performances of Robbie Williams – Live In Las Vegas kicked off March 6, with additional performances through March 16. Williams will return for a second sold-out run of performances from June 19-29. Limited tickets remain for his third engagement slated for July 3-6.

Erik Kabik/erikkabik.com

Alec Baldwin stepped out for the New York City premiere of Drunk Parents presented by Zero Hour Detox at The Roxy Hotel Theater on Monday.

Zero Hour Detox

Showtime! On Monday, Kim Petras opened for Rita Ora in Brisbane, Australia, for the Australian leg of her Phoenix World Tour.

Kathryn Farmer and Tatjana Hamilton

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell were in great spirits while enjoying their romantic date night at BOA Steakhouse in Santa Monica, California, on March 2. Meanwhile, Beverly Hills, 90210 star Ian Ziering dined with a group of friends the same night at BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood.

On Feb. 28, Model Karolina Kurkova had a great time as she stepped out for the CYBEX by KAROLINA KURKOVA collection launch event at Manhattan's 10 Corso Como New York.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images for Cybex

Jaime King attended the CytoDyn’s PRO 140, known for its work in HIV, celebrating a new breakthrough treatment for all cancers in Hollywood, California, on Feb. 28.

Getty Images/ CytoDyn's Pro 140 Awareness Event HIV and Cancer

Migos rapper Offset celebrated the release of his debut solo LP, Father of 4, during an official album release party at Marquee in New York City on Feb. 27. Joined by DJ Spade, DJ Clue and rapper Fabulous in a VIP section directly in front of the DJ booth, Offset immediately grabbed the mic upon arrival, sat atop the edge of the booth and performed more than half of his new album. He closed the set with “Clout,” rapping along with the crowd over Cardi B’s verse.

Dan Nilsen for Marquee NY

Angela Ruch, NASCAR’s leading female driver and star of the upcoming reality series The Ruch Life, was in Las Vegas for the NASCAR Cup Series and took a night off to experience David Copperfield's show at MGM Grand, on Feb. 27. Prior to their meeting backstage, Ruch was plucked from the audience to join the master magician onstage and assist in an interactive illusion.

Magic of David Copperfield

Tyler Perry and Divorce Court’s Nick Barrotta posed for a photo during the A Madea Family Funeral premiere at the School of Visual Arts Theatre in New York City on Feb. 25.

Nick Barrotta

On Feb. 24, Dennis Quaid performed at the Cinémoi 2019 Oscar Party benefiting Children United Nations. The event was hosted by Daphna Ziman in Beverly Hills, California.

Tshombe Sampson

Glorious in green! Tiffany Haddish stunned while arriving at The House of Rémy Martin Presents XO Opulent Toast to Diversity & Inclusion during The Griot Gala Oscars After-Party 2019 at The District by Hannah in Los Angeles, California, on Feb. 24.

Arnold Turner/A Turner Archives

On Feb. 21, philanthropists Christine and Dr. Gabriel Chiu, director David O. Russell and producer Colleen Camp celebrated the work of Spike Lee at a special Oscars Week luncheon for Ghetto Film School – the award-winning New York and Los Angeles-based nonprofit with the mission of educating, developing and celebrating the next generation of great American storytellers. Held at Tesse Restaurant in West Hollywood, California, the event served to recognize Lee’s many achievements, including his first-ever Academy Award, as well as the launch of Ghetto Film School’s new Chiu Scholars Fund for young artists.

Donato/Lucianna Faraone Coccia

Sylvester Stallone was in the chutes for the PBR (professional bull riders) event to root on the bull named “Yo Adrian!” in his honor at a sold-out Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, last Saturday night. Dennis Quaid and his son were also spotted watching the PBR Iron Cowboy, presented by Ariat, from the back of the bucking chutes with riders Ryan Dirteater and Keyshawn Whitehorse.

Andy Watson/Bullstockmedia.com

Andy Watson/Bullstockmedia.com

Actress and author Mary Jo Eustace stopped by to see owner Mary at Mary Brambila Salon for an amazing blowout and to share her incredible Lifeline skin care products in Santa Monica, California, on March 4. The duo agreed that the Night Recovery Complex was their favorite because it contains anti-aging stem cell extracts.

ET Online

On Feb. 28, Washington Redskins' tight end Vernon Davis took to Instagram to share his love for the Coddle Mattress.

Vernon Davis/Instagram

Wilhelmina plus-size model Ayesha Perry-Iqbal was spotted leaving a Kanye West Yeezy audition wearing the woman-owned independent label, lalla bee, in Calabasas, California.

Kent Douglas

Janice Dickinson visited fellow model and celebrity hypnotist Kimberly Friedmutter, late last month. The duo talked about Friedmutter's new book, Subconscious Power: Use Your Inner Mind to Create the Life You've Always Wanted, while enjoying the festivities at Debbie Durkin Ecoluxe Pre-Oscars Lounge. Friedmutter's new book will be released on April 9.

Brad Freidmutter

Kim Petras sold out her first-ever headlining show playing back-to-back nights at ELSEWHERE in Brooklyn, New York, on Feb. 22 and Feb. 23.

Megan Walschlager

Irina Shayk looked gorgeous in a dress from the Good Luck Trolls X Moschino capsule collection, which debuted during Moschino’s runway show at Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 21.

Moschino

On Feb. 11, Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Khalid celebrated his 21st birthday in Beverly Hills with Normani, Kane Brown and more. Chili’s surprised partygoers by serving all of Khalid’s favorites from their menu including bone-in wings, chips and salsa, mini fajitas (chicken and beef), bite-size crispers with honey chipotle, ranch and honey mustard dipping sauces and burger bites with french fries.