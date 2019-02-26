As he bids farewell to the film franchise that has been with him for 15 years, Tyler Perry is looking ahead to future possibilities for his alter-ego, Madea.

ET caught up with the 49-year-old actor at Monday’s screening of A Madea Family Funeral, the 11th and final film in which he will play the character. However, he’s already thinking about which actor could step into Madea’s shoes for a potential prequel film.

“That's an idea that I'm thinking of doing,” Perry said. “Letting it go back to the seventies and seeing an actress actually play her in that time."

“I don't know,” he added, about who he might like to play a younger Madea. “I got some people in mind, but we'll see.”

In the meantime, Perry is happy to put the long-running role behind him and said it was “exciting” to be at the premiere of the movie, which hits theaters on March 1.

The first installment of the franchise, Diary of a Mad Black Woman, came out in 2005.

“I'm looking forward to the next chapter,” Perry said. “I'm turning 50 this year and I don't want to be [Madea’s] age playing her so…”

Perry attended the premiere fresh from Sunday’s 2019 Academy Awards, where he was a presenter, and says he had a ball.

Behind the scenes of the televised ceremony, he couldn’t help noticing women struggling in their stunning outfits!

“There were a couple of women who were extremely uncomfortable in their dresses,” he said. “I'm just going to tell it -- Amy Adams looked beautiful, but she tried the dress on and never sat it in until the show, so she didn't realize how uncomfortable it [was]. But she looked amazing.”

And, while fans await further word on who Perry might be eyeing up to portray a younger Madea, he apparently has his sights on Tiffany Haddish to star alongside Whoopi Goldberg in another Sister Act movie.

"The two of them in Sister Act, that should happen. Let’s make it happen,” he said during a November appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

