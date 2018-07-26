Star Sightings: Kate Upton Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump, Kristin Chenoweth Celebrates Her 50th Birthday!

Brotherly Love! Alexander and Bill Skarsgard helped Flaunt magazine celebrate the launch of The Prelude Issue: 20th Anniversary Volume 1 with Ermenegildo Zegna Couture at Beauty & Essex LA in Los Angeles, California, on July 23. Bill is also featured on the cover of the special issue.

Rachel Murray/Getty Images for FLAUNT Magazine

Kate Upton showed off her growing baby bump at the Maxim Hot 100 Experience party at the Hollywood Palladium in Hollywood, California, on July 21. Tinashe, Future, Sharna Burgess of Dancing With the Stars and Bachelor stars Corinne Olympios and Nick Viall, were also among the attendees. DeLeon provided the official tequila for the shindig.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for MaximExperiences

The sweet life! Kristin Chenoweth kicked off celebrations for her 50th birthday with friends at Black Tap in New York City on July 19. The actress indulged in one of the Midtown Manhattan eatery’s award-winning All-American Burgers, and was surprised with a huge "Cake Shake."

Michael Simon/Startraksphoto.Com

And the celebrations didn't end there! Chenoweth and Maxwell relived the ’90s during a birthday party for BMF Founding Partner Brian Feit at the brand new 550 West 29th Street luxury condominium in New York City on July 19. The birthday bash featured a musical performance from CeCe Peniston, DJ sets by The Misshapes, Ty Sutherland, Craig Roseberry, Marc Holcomb, Parker Radcliffe, plus Madonna impersonators and MAC makeup demos.

Sean Smith

Common and his mother, educator and Chicago Board of Education member Dr. Mahalia Hines, visited P.S. 111 Elementary School in New York City on July 19. The mother-son duo partnered with AdoptAClassroom.org and Burlington Stores for a second year to present the school with a $10,000 donation on their behalf.

Amy Sussman/AP Images for Burlington

New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard cheered on ProCamps campers as they raced for prizes in the Welch's Fruit Snack Wind Tunnel in New Jersey on July 19.

Welch's Fruit Snacks

George Takei was in New York City on July 19 for the launch of his new House of Cats app, which uses augmented reality to combine what the internet loves best: cats and politics! Proceeds from the $0.99 app go to the charity Refugees International. ”We should feel upset about some of the things that are happening," Takei said. “But we created this app so we can laugh about some of the more ridiculous stuff."

Courtesy of HOC

Real Housewives of New York City star Sonja Morgan had a blast while dining with her pal, fashion designer Marc Bouwer, at the upscale Greek hot spot Nerai.

Iggy Azalea and Tyga hit the stage at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion for the $50K Charity Challenge Celebrity Basketball Game in Los Angeles on July 17. The rap duo performed Azalea's new single, "Kream," which features Tyga.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Idol Roc

The Bachelorette's Colton Underwood stopped by the GBK's Pre-ESPYs Gifting Lounge in Los Angeles on July 17, where clothing care and fragrance line FREY was featured.

Daniel Heeger

Party playlist! Brandi Cyrus served as DJ for the Bulleit Bourbon Tattoo Edition LA Bottle Launch in Los Angeles on July 17.

Getty for Bulleit

WWE Diva CJ Lana Perry posed in her very own wrestling ring at Regard magazine’s Pre-Espy Experience 2018 in Los Angeles on July 17. The publication made Perry its hostess of festivities and cover model on this month's special sports awards issue.

Amy Graves

Black-ish star Anthony Anderson played in the Golf Classic at Braemar Country Club in Tarzana, California, on July 16. The charity golf tournament benefits Athletes vs. Cancer, a nonprofit organization founded by former NBA player Matt Barnes.

Startraksphoto.com / Michael Simon

Bachelor Nation collides! Former Bachelor winner Vanessa Grimaldi crossed paths with Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham at the Honda Indy Toronto race in Toronto, Canada, on July 15. The trio, who met for the first time at the INDYCAR race, got a chance to talk -- and for Grimaldi to admire Burnham's engagement ring -- before Grimaldi got a ride in the sport's famous two-seater race car, driven by Luyendyk Jr.

Grimaldi told ET that she was "excited because it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" to ride in the race car, but was scared of getting sick. She went on to praise the couple for the way that they have handled their relationship so far. “It's hard to have a relationship in an unrealistic world and I think they're doing a good job at it,” Grimaldi said. “I heard they're getting marred and it's not being televised, so I think they're taking the right steps toward having a healthy relationship." Grimaldi also revealed that she is ”very much single,” before adding,“If Drake is watching this.”

INDYCAR

Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy, girlfriend Raquel Leviss and pal Harry Georgiou, celebrated Bastille Day with the new “Frenchie” burger by Chef Daniel Boulud at sbe’s popular Umami Burger restaurant at The Grove in Los Angeles on July 14.

Veena Crownholm

Ryan Phillippe made a surprise appearance for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s first-ever open model casting call at Paraiso at W South Beach in Miami, Florida, on July 13. The 43-year-old actor handed out golden tickets to 30 potential modeling hopefuls.

Getty Images

Matrix’s SOCOLORCULT icon Fergie took the stage at the Feinstein Institute Summer Gala Concert at Old Westbury Gardens in Westbury, New York, on July 12. The 43-year-old singer rocked out in black shorts, a red metallic jacket and leather biker gloves.

Jennifer Graylock for Matrix

New Edition’s Bobby Brown, Ronnie DeVoe, Ricky Bell and Michael Bivins are heading on a worldwide tour launching on Sept. 6. The RBRM tour will feature classic hits from New Edition and Bell Biv DeVoe (comprised of Bell, DeVoe, and Bivins).

Universal Attractions Agency

Taraji P. Henson, Emily Ratajkowski, and Kelly Rowland attended Refinery 29’s “29 Rooms: Turn It Into Art” exhibition in Chicago, Illinois, on July 25. The intimate launch party kicked off 29 Rooms’ four-day exhibition in the Windy City, which explores how art influences emotion, shifts perspectives and encourages experimentation.

Other celebrity guests included Chance the Rapper, Orange Is the New Black’s Taylor Schilling, Dascha Polanco and Kate Mulgrew, Kimberly Elise and retired NFL player Israel Idonije.

Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Refinery29

Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Refinery29

Pepsi celebrated its Pepsi Generations summer music campaign at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on July 24. The live show featured world-renowned pop duo The Chainsmokers, who put their own spin on some of the biggest hits from the brand’s popular stars & music icons.

Phil Faraone for Getty

Comedian Michelle Wolf joined a slew of entertainers, innovators and thought leaders like Alex Rodriguez, Passion Pit, Rose McGowan, and Hillary Clinton, at the second annual OZY Fest in New York City’s Central Park on July 22.

Ozy Fest

UFC octagon girl Brittney Palmer showed off her pearly whites while behind the scenes on the EverSmile video shoot for their product, WhitenFresh.

Jim Cook Images

Art Day! Tori Spelling got creative at the Hello Kitty decorating classes in Los Angeles last month. The actress brought her kids along for the art class, which was taught by designer to the stars ONCH in conjunction with the launch of Hello Kitty X PBTEEN.

Sanrio

Phoenix Suns player Tyson Chandler and his family were in Los Angeles to film a PSA for DKMS, a global nonprofit that recruits people to join the bone marrow registry. The PSA airs later this summer.

DKMS

