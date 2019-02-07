Bride squad!

Lea Michele kicked off her bachelorette weekend on Feb. 1, with a wellness getaway courtesy of Booking.com. Six of Michele’s closest friends stayed with her at Booking’s five bedroom, 3,500 square foot Ikena Lani property in Kalihiwai, Hawaii.

Throughout the stay, the former Glee star and her pals enjoyed at-home massages and authentic Hawaiian dishes cooked by a local chef.

Marco Garcia/Getty Images for Booking.com

On Tuesday, Lance Bass and his husband, Michael Turchin, attended a pre-opening charity dinner at Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse in Honor of St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Amy Graves

Teyana Taylor and Lori Harvey celebrated Super Bowl Sunday at a private party featuring Gluten-Free CÎROC Vodka made from fine French grapes.

CÎROC

Chloe Grace Moretz hosted a family affair in celebration of her brother, Colin’s, 30th birthday at Luchini Pizzeria & Bar in Los Angeles, California, on Feb. 1. The group enjoyed a variety of signature pizzas, Alfredo fries, hot wings and more. Moretz will celebrate her 22nd birthday on Feb. 10.

Tony Banfy for TAO Group

NASH FM 94.7 launched its new morning show, Kelly Ford in the Morning, on Jan. 23, with the help of country musician Russell Dickerson. The radio show officially debuted on Feb. 4.

NASH FM 94.7

JoJo performed at the launch party for Colgate Total Toothpaste in New York City on Jan. 31, where famous faces like Victor Cruz and Jamie Chung took in the show.

Donald TrailAP Images for Colgate

21 Savage combined his passion for motocross and street style for a new collaboration with Forever 21 and Honda on a new retro racewear-ready line for men and women. The 26-year-old rapper debuted the rad F21xHonda collection on Jan. 31.

Photo by John Cannon // Courtesy of Forever 21

On Jan. 30, some of Hollywood’s biggest names gathered at the iconic TCL Chinese Theatre to celebrate the life and career of legendary storyteller Stan Lee. Black Eyed Peas’ apl.de.ap and Taboo, Kevin Smith, Mark Hamill, Laurence Fishburne, Seth Green, RZA, Clark Gregg, Felicia Day, Wesley Snipes, Phil Lord, Amy Pascal, Bill Duke, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, cast members from Marvel’s The Runaways, FX’s Legion and Fox’s The Gifted, were among many who shared personal stories, read Lee’s favorite poetry or performed during the historic tribute.

Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images

Macy Gray and Avril Lavigne joined forces and entertained guests at the Phenomenal Women in Entertainment, Technology, Philanthropy Dinner presented by Shiseido Makeup in Park City, Utah, on Jan. 26.

Dan Boczarski

Celebrity hypnotist Kimberly Friedmutter mesmerized Shameless star Shanola Hamilton at the EcoLuxe lounge during the Sundance Film Festival. The hypnotist debuted her book, Subconscious Power, which will be released April 2019.

Brad Friedmutter

Reality star Natalie Nunn was spotted filming the promo and commercial for Natalie Lash, her new lash collection, at the beautiful Ammatura Pura Pool Villas on the island of Koh Samui Thailand, on Jan. 21.

ET Online

David Arquette snacked with My/Mo’s new triple-layer flavors at the Wanderluxxe Filmmaker’s Tent on Jan. 26.

My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream

Sex Education stars Asa Butterfield, Emma Mackey and Ncuti Gatwa had a perfect New Orleans afternoon, checking out the famed Cafe du Monde on Jan. 8.

Netflix

DJ Ruckus and The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart partied at a Bumble and Belly Up Aspen party called "Bumble Up" at the North Star Lodge in Aspen, Colorado, during the X Game’s last month.

@kursza

Date night! Gloria and Emilio Estefan dined at Bodega South Beach in Miami, Florida, on Jan. 26.

Elsewhere on Jan. 26, former Real Housewives of Orange County star Heather Dubrow and her daughters visited Sugar Factory American Brasserie in Las Vegas, Nevada. Dubrow and her brood enjoyed signature rainbow sliders and chocolate fondue.

Sugar Factory American Brasserie Las Vegas

Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary had a lively dinner party at new Miami hot spot Myn-Tu, on Jan. 24. O’Leary enjoyed the Japanese Wagyū Beef Steak flamed with cognac and shaved black truffles with restaurant owner Romain Zago.

WorldRedEye.com

Busy Philipps celebrated the new HI! Happy Inside cereal at the Gut Check Gym Pop-Up at Kellogg’s Café in New York City, on Jan. 25. Philipps participated in exercise vignettes like jumping on trampolines, doing battle ropes and dancing.

Kena Betancur/Getty Images for HI! Happy Inside

Gina Rodriguez had a Jane the Virgin reunion with her co-star, Justin Baldoni, and their significant others, Baldoni’s wife, Emily, and Gina’s fiancé, Joe LoCicero, at the after-party for her film, Miss Bala. LoCicero was right by Rodriguez's side for her big night, with his arms around her waist at one point as she entertained well-wishers. The event also featured Miss Bala-themed Casamigos tequila cocktails.

Casamigos

On Jan. 31, YouTube beauty influencer Nikita Dragun celebrated her 22nd birthday at Roku Sunset in West Hollywood, California, along with her closest friends including current beau Survivor’s Michael Yerger. The group enjoyed Japanese delights such as wagyu beef potstickers, fried rice, popcorn shrimp and specialty sushi rolls. Dragun’s celebrations continued later in the night with a themed party called “Thotland” in Hollywood, California.

All Access Photo

Draya Michele had the ultimate birthday celebration at Beauty & Essex Los Angeles, California, on Jan. 24. The venue hosted the actress and social media star in their Pearl Lounge for a private party with a slew of celebrity friends including Drake, T.I., Yo Gotti, Justin Combs, Daphne Joy and Teyana Taylor. The group enjoyed signature cocktails named “Draya Inc” and “The Brand Nails” (a nod to Michele’s recent nail salon opening) made from CIROC Black Raspberry and Deleon Tequila. Future, who released his newest album, THE WIZRD, a day earlier, was also spotted at the bash following dinner at TAO Los Angeles, California.

Maurice Will Photos

On Jan. 26, The Stronach Group hosted the 3rd running of their $16 million Pegasus World Cup, North America’s richest thoroughbred horse race, at Gulfstream Park in South Florida. Following a day of horse racing, guests headed to the Pegasus LIV Stretch Village, a pop-up trackside club, where Mark Ronson DJ’ed for an hour-and-a-half before closing out his set with a remix of "Shallow," the song he co-wrote with Lady Gaga for A Star Is Born. Snoop Dogg then took to stage for over an hourlong performance.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for The Stronach Group

