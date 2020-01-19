The 2020 SAG Awards were a stylish affair!

The A-listers stepped out for the annual awards show in Los Angeles on Sunday, with stars like Scarlett Johansson turning heads in a plunging Armani Privé gown, Jennifer Lopez dripping in over $9 million worth of Harry Winston diamonds and Jennifer Garner wowing in a red Dolce & Gabbana dress to mark her first SAG Awards appearance in six years.

While we couldn't get enough of their gorgeous gowns, we also noticed another red carpet trend -- powerful, jaw-dropping pantsuits! Now, ET's breaking down all the best menswear-inspired ensembles.

Millie Bobby Brown was one of the first to hit the red carpet, wowing in a custom white silk taffeta coat dress and pants, brooch and satin pumps by Louis Vuitton. The Stranger Things star completed the look with a stunning diamond necklace and ring by Cartier.

Her co-star, Maya Hawke, followed suit, stepping out in a strapless Giambattista Valli number. She accessorized with silver-embellished heels and Swarovski jewelry.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star Margaret Qualley rocked head-to-toe Chanel, consisting of a shimmering suit with floral pins. She topped off the look with edgy winged eyeliner and a pink pout, pulling her brunette locks into a low ponytail.

Meanwhile, Qualley's 10-year-old OUATIH co-star, Julia Butters, was proving she's on her way to becoming the next "It" girl. The young actress slayed in a silver sequin Dsquared2 suit, which she paired with a tiny bag by Dan Life.

Big Little Lies star Chloe Coleman also sported a chic boy-meets-girl ensemble. The 11-year-old actress opted for a navy blue Burberry suit and matching loafers, giving the overall look a feminine touch with pretty pearl hair accessories.

But the ladies weren't the only ones who dressed to impress! Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp wore a satin, ice blue suit custom-made by Balmain that landed him on ET's Best Dressed list.

This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown also looked as dapper as ever in an 18th Amendment tux. He styled the sophisticated suit with Christian Louboutin shoes and Omega accessories.

Taron Egerton also caught our attention Sunday night. The Rocketman star opted for a gray suit by Brunello Cucinelli, pulling it together perfectly with a black bow tie.

Sleek and sophisticated! The Irishman's Bobby Cannavale wore head-to-toe black, appearing charming as ever while posing for pics on the red carpet.

Alfie Allen chose a garnet-and-black printed jacket by Ermenegildo Zegna XXX. The Game of Thrones star accessorized with a gold pendant necklace and matching rings.

