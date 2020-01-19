Looks like Brad Pitt is ready for Super Bowl LIV!

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star stepped out for the 2020 SAG Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, rocking a Kansas City Chiefs baseball cap.

The event kicked off just hours after the Chiefs won the AFC Championship Game, 35-24 over the Tennessee Titans, advancing them to the National Football League championship game which takes place Feb. 2 in Miami, Florida.

Pitt, who won for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role, completed the look with a white button-down shirt and sexy suit.

Pitt has been absolutely crushing the red carpet game all year. Just last week, the 56-year-old looked like a total stud while attending the National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala in New York City in a black suit and matching button-up.

The appearance came a few days after his charming night at the Golden Globes, where he accepted the Best Supporting Actor award. His outfit, consisting of a classic Brioni tuxedo paired with slick sunglasses, also received plenty of attention from fans on social media.

ET caught up with Pitt on the red carpet for the Globes, where he opened up about what it will be like running into his ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston, at awards shows throughout the season. The last time Aniston and Pitt were at the Golden Globes was 2002 as a couple; they announced the end of their marriage three years later.

"I'll run into Jen, she's a good friend. Yeah," Pitt reacted when told the whole world wants a photo of the two of them.

"The second most important reunion of her year? I understand," he jokingly continued, adding, "That was a play on Friends. They were saying that."

Hear more from Pitt in the video at the bottom, and click through the slideshow below for all the fabulous looks from the SAG Awards red carpet:

