Looks like Stephanie Pratt has had it with The Hills: New Beginnings.

After slamming some of her co-stars in a scathing Instagram post on Tuesday, Pratt says she won't be on season two of the Hills reboot. In a comment on her Instagram post, a fan asks, "OMG are you on season 2??" to which she replied, "no."

ET has reached out to MTV for comment.

Stephanie's drama with cast members on The Hills: New Beginnings -- including Audrina Patridge; her brother, Spencer Pratt; and her sister-in-law, Heidi -- has been a major story line this season. In her Instagram post, she didn't hold back, calling Heidi "evil" and bringing up Heidi's infamous spat with her former best friend, Lauren "LC" Conrad. Stephanie claimed Heidi did in fact start sex tape rumors about LC, though Heidi has denied this numerous times in the past.

"And for real WE ALL KNOW WHAT YOU DID 10 years ago," Stephanie wrote. "You awful human being- and to your BEST FRIEND? You are truly a hideous person. No wonder you don’t have 1 friend (your nanny doesn’t count- you pay her)."

Heidi appeared to take the high road on Wednesday, Instagramming a picture of a rainbow and quoting a Bible verse about "hateful" people.

"'Don't be hateful to people, just because they are hateful to you. Rather, be good to each other and to everyone else.' 1 Thessalonians 5:15 🌈," she wrote. "Thank you Jesus, I needed this word and guidance. 🙏🏼 Deliver and help us Lord. 🙌🏻."

ET spoke to Stephanie at the The Hills: New Beginnings premiere last month in Los Angeles, where she said that her drama with Spencer and Heidi has put her in the hospital "a few times."

"When I first got here, I was seeing them for the first time after they just [done that]," Stephanie shared. "I'm trying to reconnect because it's been like eight years of being estranged and you'll see that kind of happen, and then you might see us get on or you might just see us literally go to hell."

However, at the same premiere, Spencer and Heidi insisted to ET that they had no issues with Stephanie.

"We have nothing but love for her," Heidi said.

