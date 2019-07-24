Stephanie Pratt is reviving an infamous moment on The Hills.

The 33-year-old reality star didn't hold back in a lengthy Instagram post on Tuesday, when she slammed the cast of the show's reboot, The Hills: New Beginnings. Stephanie's drama with other cast members has been a major story line this season, including her shaky relationship with her brother, Spencer, and her sister-in-law, Heidi. In her post, Stephanie called Heidi "evil" and claimed she was the one who started sex tape rumors involving Heidi's former best friend, Lauren "LC" Conrad.

Heidi and LC's fight on The Hills about the sex tape rumors is one of the most memorable scenes from the show; the two had a confrontation at Les Deux nightclub that ended with Lauren screaming at Heidi, "You know what you did!"

Stephanie referenced the moment and claimed Heidi was in fact guilty of spreading sex tape rumors about LC.

"Heidi- I have no words for how evil you truly are- you had no choice to admit all of the lies you’ve been spewing about me was for a magazine cover 🙈 and for real WE ALL KNOW WHAT YOU DID 10 years ago," she wrote. "You awful human being- and to your BEST FRIEND? You are truly a hideous person. No wonder you don’t have 1 friend (your nanny doesn’t count- you pay her)."

Earlier this month, Spencer also got candid about his relationship with The Hills: New Begninnings cast, declaring himself "the new LC" and boldly professing that he "hates" everyone during his appearance on the LadyGang podcast. He did, however, give credit to Stephanie for creating a lot of drama on the reboot.

"The sister, I appreciate her energy, like, she has clout chaser DNA," he joked. "It's in the blood."

Meanwhile, ET spoke to The Hills: New Beginnings cast last month at the show's premiere, where they commented on LC not being a part of the reboot. Frankie Delgado and his wife, Jennifer Acosta, noted that there were no hard feelings.

"Lauren's a really close friend of Jennifer's. She's a sweetheart," Frankie said. "I think she wants what's best for us. I think she's that kind of person. She wishes me the best. I don't think she has anything against the show. I think... she's moved on to bigger and better things."

Watch the video below for more:

