Stephanie Pratt Claims Heidi Montag Was the One Who Started the Lauren Conrad Sex Tape Rumors

By Antoinette Bueno‍
Lauren Conrad and Heidi Montag arrive as mark. celebrates new spokesperson Lauren Conrad's 21st birthday at Area on February 1, 2007 in West Hollywood, California.
Stephanie Pratt is reviving an infamous moment on The Hills.

The 33-year-old reality star didn't hold back in a lengthy Instagram post on Tuesday, when she slammed the cast of the show's reboot, The Hills: New Beginnings. Stephanie's drama with other cast members has been a major story line this season, including her shaky relationship with her brother, Spencer, and her sister-in-law, Heidi. In her post, Stephanie called Heidi "evil" and claimed she was the one who started sex tape rumors involving Heidi's former best friend, Lauren "LC" Conrad.

Heidi and LC's fight on The Hills about the sex tape rumors is one of the most memorable scenes from the show; the two had a confrontation at Les Deux nightclub that ended with Lauren screaming at Heidi, "You know what you did!"

Stephanie referenced the moment and claimed Heidi was in fact guilty of spreading sex tape rumors about LC.

"Heidi- I have no words for how evil you truly are- you had no choice to admit all of the lies you’ve been spewing about me was for a magazine cover 🙈 and for real WE ALL KNOW WHAT YOU DID 10 years ago," she wrote. "You awful human being- and to your BEST FRIEND? You are truly a hideous person. No wonder you don’t have 1 friend (your nanny doesn’t count- you pay her)."

Drama follows me 🤦‍♀️ lolz I’m drained from this year. So happy to be back home in London, where evil siblings don’t exist... but instead the MOST lovely people in the world- you guys are my family these days. I am so grateful, it makes my heart hurt 😂🥰Thank you for making me feel like I belong somewhere 💕(Spencer often screamed that everyone hates me, is fake nice to me and to go back to London because no one wants me here). 👍🏻 omg and Heidi- I have no words for how evil you truly are- you had no choice to admit all of the lies you’ve been spewing about me was for a magazine cover 🙈 and for real WE ALL KNOW WHAT YOU DID 10 years ago. You awful human being- and to your BEST FRIEND? You are truly a hideous person. No wonder you don’t have 1 friend (your nanny doesn’t count- you pay her). @justinbobbybrescia you were my rock the entire series- I love you & thank you. PS: spoiler alert... we NEVER hooked up. Audrina is crazy 🥴😢 like you dated this guy ten years ago... you married someone else & have a child with him! And-As if you liked Justin!! you were dating someone off camera!! 😂(the guy u went on a blind date with the night after the festival)! No one plays a better victim than you 👏🏻 (OMG you actually should go into acting)!!! Ughhh and all the months you spent trying to get all of the girls against me... I mean thats Speidi’s job!!! Truth: I did not watch last nights episode Bc I didn’t want to re-live my “friend” attacking my character & making up lies about me when I have ALWAYS been a good friend to you. (You should watch the original Hills for a memory refresher) I am still utterly shocked & hurt you did this to me for camera time. I will always be honest, I’ve been on reality tv for 11 years straight... I can’t be anything except straight up REAL. I have no interest in being fake, pretending my life is perfect. That was my #PrattCast recap LOL. I love you all & need your support to get thru the struggles- thank you a million times over 🥰 Are you guys enjoying the series?! 😁CONGRATS @mtv for for a series 2!!!! 🎉🍾🎊 love you guys!! 😘 Ok time for a nap, literally what an exhausting year 🤦‍♀️#hibernationmode in full effect 😴😉 KEEP IT 💯

Earlier this month, Spencer also got candid about his relationship with The Hills: New Begninnings cast, declaring himself "the new LC" and boldly professing that he "hates" everyone during his appearance on the LadyGang podcast. He did, however, give credit to Stephanie for creating a lot of drama on the reboot.

"The sister, I appreciate her energy, like, she has clout chaser DNA," he joked. "It's in the blood."

Meanwhile, ET spoke to The Hills: New Beginnings cast last month at the show's premiere, where they commented on LC not being a part of the reboot. Frankie Delgado and his wife, Jennifer Acosta, noted that there were no hard feelings.

"Lauren's a really close friend of Jennifer's. She's a sweetheart," Frankie said. "I think she wants what's best for us. I think she's that kind of person. She wishes me the best. I don't think she has anything against the show. I think... she's moved on to bigger and better things."

Frankie Delgado Asked Lauren Conrad For Her Blessing Before Filming 'The Hills' Reboot (Exclusive)

