It has been an "exhausting year" for Stephanie Pratt.

The star of The Hills: New Beginnings did not hold back when it came to her expressing her feelings about her time on the MTV revival, her "evil" brother Spencer Pratt, his "awful" wife Heidi, and the rest of the show's cast.

"I’m drained from this year. So happy to be back home in London, where evil siblings don’t exist... but instead the MOST lovely people in the world- you guys are my family these days. I am so grateful, it makes my heart hurt 😂🥰Thank you for making me feel like I belong somewhere 💕," Stephanie wrote on Instagram on Tuesday. "(Spencer often screamed that everyone hates me, is fake nice to me and to go back to London because no one wants me here). 👍🏻."

"Omg and Heidi- I have no words for how evil you truly are- you had no choice to admit all of the lies you’ve been spewing about me was for a magazine cover 🙈 and for real WE ALL KNOW WHAT YOU DID 10 years ago. You awful human being- and to your BEST FRIEND?" she continued. "You are truly a hideous person. No wonder you don’t have 1 friend (your nanny doesn’t count- you pay her)."

Stephanie also thanked Justin Bobby for being her "rock the entire series," as well as debunked the rumor that they hooked up, before calling out "crazy" Audrina Patridge.

"PS: spoiler alert... we NEVER hooked up. Audrina is crazy 🥴😢 like you dated this guy ten years ago... you married someone else & have a child with him! And-As if you liked Justin!!" she slammed Patridge. "You were dating someone off camera!! 😂(the guy u went on a blind date with the night after the festival)! No one plays a better victim than you 👏🏻 (OMG you actually should go into acting)!!! Ughhh and all the months you spent trying to get all of the girls against me... I mean thats Speidi’s job!!!"

Stephanie then explained that she did not watch Monday's episode because she didn't want to relive her "'friend' attacking my character and making up lies about me."

"I have ALWAYS been a good friend to you. (You should watch the original Hills for a memory refresher) I am still utterly shocked & hurt you did this to me for camera time. I will always be honest, I’ve been on reality TV for 11 years straight," she expressed. "I can’t be anything except straight up REAL. I have no interest in being fake, pretending my life is perfect."

ET caught up with Stephanie at the New Beginnings premiere last month, where she opened up about how her drama with her estranged brother has hospitalized her and how "uncomfortable" it would be to run into him.

"I just haven’t seen my [brother Spencer and Heidi]. This might be the first time I see them," she explained without naming the couple. "The show is just the biggest part of my life right now because it's all so real and every aspect of me is on it."

That same night, ET also spoke with Spencer and Heidi who stated that they had "no issue" with Stephanie amid her feud claims.

Hear what they said in the video below.

