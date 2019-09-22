With This Is Us just days away from returning, Sterling K. Brown says the Pearsons are marching toward the end goal.

Season four of NBC's Emmy-nominated family drama officially kicks off on Tuesday with a slew of new faces joining the series in mystery roles, from Once Upon a Time alum Jennifer Morrison and filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan to When They See Us stars Asante Blackk and Marsha Stephanie Blake.

"[Creator] Dan [Fogelman] is building towards something in the future and, I think, brings closure to the story," Brown, dapper in a red Brioni jacket with a matching bow tie, dark button-up, black slacks and Christian Louboutin dress shoes, told ET's Kevin Frazier and guest co-host Sharon Osbourne on the Emmys purple carpet on Sunday. "We've already started shooting pieces, obviously that you've seen, and shot more that you haven't seen yet. It will make sense when we get to that point. But I think it gives the show a feeling of closure."

The 42-year-old actor is nominated for the third straight year for his performance as Randall Pearson on This Is Us, where he's up for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series opposite his co-star, Milo Ventimiglia, as well as Ozark's Jason Bateman, Game of Thrones' Kit Harington, Better Call Saul's Bob Odenkirk and Pose's Billy Porter.

Brown also appears in the upcoming season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and he told ET at the Creative Arts Emmys last weekend that shooting the Amazon series was "rigorous."

"I had an absolute blast," Brown added on Sunday, praising the ensemble, many of whom are up for individual acting accolades. "Like, such a really warm, generous cast. It was nice to be shooting in New York for a little bit of time. I love me some Rachel [Brosnahan]. I love me some Alex [Borstein]."

"[Executive producers] Amy [Sherman-Palladino] and Dan [Palladino] are absolutely incredible and they push you," he continued. "There's a lot of long scenes, a lot of fast dialogue. It's like the closest thing to doing stage on-camera, and coming from the stage like my wife and I do, it was a fun treat too."

It's been a busy few days in the Brown household. The actor's wife, actress Ryan Michelle Bathe, just recently launched the entire season of First Wives Club on BET's streaming service last Thursday.

"We got all kinds of Easter eggs. We have all kinds of celebrity cameos and it's really a good time," Bathe said. "You want to see three people who really love each other and support each other and that is what the show is about."

"It's the craziness of life. It's not the inter-fighting between the women," she added. "It's like life is coming at you... me and my girl -- they got their back. Say it again for the cheap seats in the back!"

The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards airs live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 22 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on Fox.

