Steve Aoki and the Backstreet Boys are spreading a message of love and acceptance.

The DJ and boy band have teamed up to deliver an inspirational music video for their new single, "Let It Be Me" -- and ET is digitally debuting the video!

Directed by Tyler Dunning Evans, the four-minute visual begins with a handful of people sharing their personal stories of heartbreak and overcoming challenges. From a man dealing with his wife's cancer diagnosis, to a woman dealing with her sexuality and more, the artists then bring their harmonic vocals and electro-pop sound to the meaningful lyrics.

"Nothing that's easy is worth it/ Nothing that's worth it is perfect, yeah/ I been thinkin' to myself, to myself/ I want you all to myself, no one else/ Even if it gives me hell, baby/ I would take it all for ya," the singers croon, as they flash on screen in an array of dapper suits.

"Being able to work with these guys was so organic and effortless. Collaborating with a group that I’ve been listening to since I was a kid was such a memorable moment for me," Aoki said in a statement. "This song has a beautiful message and relates to a lot of different people overcoming challenges when you love someone, and love always wins in the end. I’m really proud of this one and know it will touch a lot of people."

The collaboration first came about when Aoki invited Nick Carter to his Las Vegas show at the Hakkasan. While the BSB member hyped up the crowd singing "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)," the pair instantly knew that they needed to create a song together, which resulted in "Let It Be Me."

"Our collaboration with Steve came about in a very organic way," expressed the Backstreet Boys. "We had the opportunity to spend some time with Steve at his house really getting to know each other, and the song developed naturally from there. The message behind it is one we think everyone can relate to. It’s about working through any challenges that life brings to be with the person you love. And the importance of that message is something we really tried to show with the music video by having real couples tell their stories."

It's been a great year of collaborations for Aoki, who earlier this year teamed up with K-pop group Monsta X and Kris Kiss, among others. As for the Backstreet Boys, they're currently on their DNA World Tour and will next rock the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas later this month.

