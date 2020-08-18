Shopping

Stila Sale: 20% Off Sitewide Summer Sale

Stila Cosmetics, founded by makeup artist Jeanine Lobell in 1994, is giving you a good reason to stock up on beauty products like liquid lipstick, eye liner, eye shadow, mascara, makeup brushes and more. The iconic makeup line is hosting an end of summer sale, with their entire site on sale for 20% off with code AUGUST20This sale is taking place through August 23rd, and special offer items. 

While you're at it, be sure to check out their regular sale section for more discounts on makeup products like blush, concealer, lip glaze, liquid shadow and more. Note, all sale items are final. 

One Step Correct EYE Correcting & Brightening Serum
Stila

This Stila one-step eye cream does it all: erases dark circles, brightens, and hydrates your delicate undereye area. This product is a must-have! 

Micro Tip Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner
Stila

The popular Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner is now available in dark brown. 

Semi-Gloss Lip & Eye Paint
Stila

The Semi-Gloss Lip & Eye Paint has a creamy formula that blends seamlessly. 

Kaleidoscope Eye Shadow
Stila

The Kaleidoscope Eyeshadow is packed with light-reflecting glitter pigments.

Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow
Stila

Add a little sparkle (or a lot) with the popular Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow, which is formulated with a long lasting, lightweight water-infused texture. The flat doe foot applicator makes it easy to swipe on and blend the lustrous color.

#33 One Step Complexion Brush
Stila

A two-in-one makeup brush for flawless application. The larger brush seamlessly blends liquid, cream and powder products onto larger surfaces of the skin, while the smaller brush is perfect for more precise, targeted application.

