Stila Sale: Take 20% Off New Stila Cosmetics Products

Published
Stila Cosmetics Sale 1280
Courtesy of Stila Cosmetics

Stila Cosmetics, founded by makeup artist Jeanine Lobell in 1994, is giving you a good reason to stock up on beauty products like liquid lipstick, eye liner, eye shadow, mascara, makeup brushes and more. The iconic makeup line is offering 20% off on new products through July 16 with the code NEW

Plus, be sure to check out their regular sale section for more discounts on makeup products like blush, concealer, lip glaze, liquid shadow and more. Note, all sale items are final. 

Receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. 

Shop Stila's new products. 

Check out ET Style's top picks, ahead. 

The popular Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner is now available in dark brown. 

Micro Tip Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner
Stila
Stila Micro Tip Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner
Stila
Micro Tip Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner
Stila
REGULARLY $22

The Semi-Gloss Lip & Eye Paint has a creamy formula that blends seamlessly. 

Semi-Gloss Lip & Eye Paint
Stila
Stila Semi-Gloss Lip & Eye Paint
Stila
Semi-Gloss Lip & Eye Paint
Stila
REGULARLY $24

The Kaleidoscope Eyeshadow is packed with light-reflecting glitter pigments. 

Kaleidoscope Eye Shadow
Stila
Stila Kaleidoscope Eye Shadow
Stila
Kaleidoscope Eye Shadow
Stila
REGULARLY $18

Add a little sparkle (or a lot) with the popular Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow, which is formulated with a long lasting, lightweight water-infused texture. The flat doe foot applicator makes it easy to swipe on and blend the lustrous color.

Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow - Limited Edition
Stila
Stila Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow
Stila
Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow - Limited Edition
Stila


REGULARLY $24

A two-in-one makeup brush for flawless application. The larger brush seamlessly blends liquid, cream and powder products onto larger surfaces of the skin, while the smaller brush is perfect for more precise, targeted application.

#33 One Step Complexion Brush
Stila
Stila #33 One Step Complexion Brush
Stila
#33 One Step Complexion Brush
Stila


REGULARLY $32

