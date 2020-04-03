Stila Sale: Take 50% Off Hide and Chic Foundation

Stila Cosmetics, founded by makeup artist Jeanine Lobell in 1994, is giving you a good reason to stock up on beauty products like liquid lipstick, eye liner, eye shadow, mascara, makeup brushes and more. The iconic makeup line is offering up to 50% off select sale items.

Currently, you can also get 50% off Hide and Chic Foundation with code CHIC50.

Receive free shipping on orders of $25 or more. Note, all sale items are final.

Check out ET Style's top picks from the Stila Sale, below.

Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow - Limited Edition Stila Stila Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow - Limited Edition Stila Add a little sparkle (or a lot) with the popular Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow, which is formulated with a long lasting, lightweight water-infused texture. The flat doe foot applicator makes it easy to swipe on and blend the lustrous color. REGULARLY $24 $16 at Stila

Little Big Shots Stila Stila Little Big Shots Stila The two essentials you need for a fierce cat eye look, this set boasts adorable mini versions of the beloved Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner and Huge Extreme Lash Mascara. REGULARLY $15 $10 at Stila

Matte 'N Metal Eye Shadow Palette Stila Stila Matte 'N Metal Eye Shadow Palette Stila This versatile Matte 'N Metal Eye Shadow Palette houses six matte and six shimmer metallic shades of pink rose golds, cool-toned pewters and golden bronzes. REGULARLY $49 $29 at Stila

Smudge Kajal Eye Liner in Sapphire Stila Stila Smudge Kajal Eye Liner in Sapphire Stila Need new eye liner? Try the long lasting Kajal Eye Liner in Sapphire that packs a punch in pigment. The soft, creamy formula is ideal for defining the waterline or can be smudged out on the lash line. Plus, it has a built-in sharpener and smudge tip. REGULARLY $20 $10 at Stila

#33 One Step Complexion Brush Stila Stila #33 One Step Complexion Brush Stila A two-in-one makeup brush for flawless application. The larger brush seamlessly blends liquid, cream and powder products onto larger surfaces of the skin, while the smaller brush is perfect for more precise, targeted application. REGULARLY $32 $19 at Stila

Shine Bright Heaven's Dew Palette Stila Stila Shine Bright Heaven's Dew Palette Stila Get that luminous glow with this three-pan highlighter palette -- a cream-and-powder hybrid formula that melts into the skin for that glowing-from-within radiance. REGULARLY $45 $22 at Stila

Wine Not? Set Stila Stila Wine Not? Set Stila This wine color-inspired lip set includes the Beauty Boss Lip Gloss and two matte finish Stay All Day Liquid Lipsticks. REGULARLY $59 $39 at Stila

