Suit up, because Stranger Things is gearing up for season four. That's right, on Wednesday in honor of #StrangerThingsDay, the writers of the beloved Netflix show shared a peek at the first script for the highly anticipated fourth season.

"Looking for new members... are you in?" the account tweeted along with the title of episode 1: "The Hellfire Club."

Fans quickly noticed that the title has special superhero symbolism. In comics, the "Hellfire Club" is an organization of bad guys who abduct X-Man Jean Grey and try to use her as a weapon.

the first episode title of Stranger Things 4 is... 🥁 pic.twitter.com/jUgMKFalhd — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) November 7, 2019

Jean Grey has psychic powers in X-Men, very similar to the Stranger Things character Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown). The Hellfire Club shout out is also interesting as the group is mentioned in the comic X-Men No. 134, which is referenced in the pilot episode of Stranger Things.

In the very first episode of the Netflix series, Will (Noah Schnapp) threatens to take Dustin's (Gaten Matarazzo) X-Men 134 comic if he wins the bike race home.

In September, Netflix announced that Stranger Things had been renewed for a fourth season, which many have predicted will be the show's last. The end of season three saw the Byers family leaving Hawkins, Indiana, and the teaser for the show reads, "We're not in Hawkins anymore," making a Wizard of Oz reference.

Prior to the announcement, ET caught up with Stranger Things star Sadie Sink as well as David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Winona Ryder and many more stars about their hopes for season four.

"I just want to see them in high school, being normal kids. I feel like that's what all of us want at this point," Sink expressed, adding, "We've been through enough, let them have a break."

Here's more with the cast:

