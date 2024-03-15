Sales & Deals

Stuart Weitzman’s Designer Shoes Are 25% Off to Step into Spring in Style

By ETonline Staff
Updated: 11:48 AM PDT, March 15, 2024

Step into spring in celeb-loved Stuart Weitzman shoes, now on sale for 25% off.

The arrival of spring calls for a new pair of sandals, ballet flats, block slides or loafers. Whether there are numerous weddings on your calendar or you simply want to level up your footwear game this season, Stuart Weitzman is here with deals on all of the brand's iconic shoes.

Now through Tuesday, March 19, Stuart Weitzman is offering an extra 25% off select full-price style. Just enter the code HELLOSPRING at checkout to save on your favorite new pair of shoes.

Shop the Stuart Weitzman Sale

The Stuart Weitzman sale is brimming with coveted designer shoes in a variety of styles. Whether you're looking for the perfect pump to polish up your work outfits or a statement-making pair of boots to wear for date night, there are more than 150 designs you'll want to add to your shoe collection — sans the high price point that typically comes with the luxury line.

Spotted on the feet of celebs like Selena GomezGigi HadidOlivia Wilde and Beyoncé on her Renaissance Tour, Stuart Weitzman shoes are famously sleek and stylish. Take advantage of all the deals on Stuart Weitzman shoes this season and check out our favorite picks from the sale below.

Stuart 100 Pump

Stuart 100 Pump
Stuart Weitzman

Stuart 100 Pump

Save 25% on the ultimate polished pump constructed with razor-sharp details that is at once timely and timeless.

$475 $356

With code HELLOSPRING

Shop Now

Parker Lift Loafer

Parker Lift Loafer
Stuart Weitzman

Parker Lift Loafer

Wear these loafers to master the enduring lug sole trend and exude effortless polish with every step.​

$450 $338

With code HELLOSPRING

Shop Now

Goldie Ballet Flat

Goldie Ballet Flat
Stuart Weitzman

Goldie Ballet Flat

Channel effortless elegance in these ballet flats featuring a pearl-adorned elastic vamp strap.

$450 $338

With code HELLOSPRING

Shop Now

Cayman 35 Block Slide

Cayman 35 Block Slide
Stuart Weitzman

Cayman 35 Block Slide

Elegantly understated details define this look. This sleek sandal features a modern square toe, plus its block heel offers a lift that's easy to wear as you embark on your next sunny adventure.​

$395 $296

With code HELLOSPRING

Shop Now

5050 SoHo Bootie

5050 SoHo Bootie
Stuart Weitzman

5050 SoHo Bootie

This block-heeled bootie adds a bit of edge to any look. Plus, its back is stretchy for a more comfortable fit.

$595 $446

With code HELLOSPRING

Shop Now

