'Succession's Final Season Wins Big at 2023 Emmys

In a way, Succession was already a winner before the series' stars descended on the red carpet at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California, for the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday evening. But the HBO family drama continued its Emmy legacy -- winning big on Television's Biggest Night.

The HBO drama earned a whopping 27 nominations for its final season, including Outstanding Drama Series, and nearly all the show's stars were nominated, with several of them competing against one another in their respective categories.

In the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series category, Succession's Kieran Culkin, Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong were up against The Old Man's Jeff Bridges, The Last of Us' Pedro Pascal and Better Call Saul's Bob Odenkirk. Following the lead of this year's Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards, Culkin won yet again.

And Sarah Snook also following her early awards season wins, taking home Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series Emmy against Bad Sisters' Sharon Horgan, Yellowjackets' Melanie Lynskey, The Handmaid's Tale's Elisabeth Moss, The Last of Us' Bella Ramsey and The Diplomat's Keri Russell.

On top of this, four Succession stars were up for Outstanding Supporting Actor In a Drama Series: Nicholas Braun, Alan Ruck, Matthew Macfayden and Alexander Skarsgård. The White Lotus' Theo James, F. Murray Abraham, Michael Imperioli and Will Sharpe rounded out this category. And, just like his character in the show's final episode, Macfayden took the win.

As for the show itself, Succession of course won in the Outstanding Drama Series category -- even though it was up against strong contenders in Andor, Better Call Saul, The Crown, House of the Dragon, The Last Of Us, The White Lotus, and Yellowjackets, the corporate HBO juggernaut could not be stopped.

Prior to the 2023 Emmys, Succession already had 13 wins under its belt, and at this year's Golden Globes, the show took home four awards.

All seasons of Succession are currently streaming on Max.

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, originally set to take place last September, was postponed due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. Hosted by Anthony Anderson at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, the ceremony aired live Monday, Jan. 15 at 5 p.m. PT, 8 p.m. ET on Fox, and will be streamed Tuesday, Jan. 16 on Hulu. Keep checking ETonline.com for complete Emmys coverage and for the full winners' list.

RELATED CONTENT: