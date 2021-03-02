After a long winter, it’s time to put a spring in your step. Luckily for California residents, Experiential Supply Co. is bringing Sugar Rush, an interactive walk-through experience, to the West Coast to help kick off the season.



"We've been working hard to make sure Sugar Rush felt fresh and exciting with a new twist,” Experiential Supply Co. founder and chief experience officer Jasen Smith told ET.

Picture a 50,000+ square foot space filled with colorful candy installations, oversized displays, unique performances, geodesic domes, immersive tunnels, parade floats and photo opportunities, all set up to enjoy outside on foot.

Experiential Supply Co. is an award-winning, full-service production house that presented Hauntoween LA, WonderLAnd and the Ready Player One Challenge and Smallfoot Yeti Village attractions.

“The drive-throughs have been a lot of fun and were necessary last year during the holidays,” Smith said in a press release.

"Now we feel it is time to welcome families into our world on foot to take in the rich immersive environments we are building. The vast walking path we are creating naturally makes for a safe, distanced, and intimate experience. There are magical things to see and interact with. Plus, everyone’s favorite, candy, is included in your ticket price!" he added.

Visitors can expect to be mesmerized while walking through a Willy Wonka meets Burning Man dreamland filled with five million pieces of candy, massive lollipops, giant gummy bears, a 30-foot ballerina and more.

Sugar Rush will be open daily from Friday, April 2 to Sunday, May 2 at 6100 Topanga Canyon Blvd. Woodland Hills, California, with ticket prices ranging from $30-$108.

