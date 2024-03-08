Summer House newcomer West Wilson says he was involved in a startling incident on Wednesday while biking in New York City. The 28-year-old reality star told fans that he was struck by a car while riding in the bustling streets of the Big Apple.

Sharing his adrenaline-filled moment with his followers on TikTok, Wilson recounted the experience with a mix of humor and relief. "Everyone has a New York first, you know, and I scratched one off the bucket list today," he quipped in the video, shot while he was getting back on a Citi Bike.

Detailing the collision, Wilson explained that he was diligently following traffic rules, riding in the bike lane with a green light when the unexpected occurred. Despite his efforts to avoid the collision, the driver of the car failed to notice him and crashed into his bicycle while making a left turn.

"I, like, braked hard and just kind of let my hips and torso, like, eat the hood of his car," Wilson recounted, displaying a remarkable sense of composure. Remarkably, he quickly regained his footing, attributing his speedy recovery to a pressing dentist appointment he was rushing to attend.

"I was like, 'Your hood's cool. I'm cool.' The poor guy was about to start crying," Wilson humorously recalled, showcasing his ability to maintain levity even in the face of adversity.

TikTok

Despite the potentially harrowing nature of the incident, Wilson assured his followers that he was unharmed, albeit anticipating some soreness the following day. "I mean, fun experience, I suppose. We're all good," he remarked casually.

Fans of Summer House flooded the comments section with messages of support and gratitude for Wilson's safety. Many expressed relief and admiration for his upbeat demeanor in the aftermath of the accident.

Felix Kunze/Bravo

"Stay safe West we need you to keep carrying Summer House on your back for many seasons to come," one fan wrote, echoing the sentiments of numerous others who praised Wilson's infectious energy and presence on the show.

Since joining the cast of the Bravo reality series last summer, Wilson has already made waves with his charismatic personality and his romantic pursuit of co-star Ciara Miller.

Summer House airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

