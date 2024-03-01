TV

'Summer House: Martha's Vineyard' Star Jasmine Ellis Cooper Gives Birth to First Child

By Mekishana Pierre
Published: 1:18 PM PST, March 1, 2024

The Bravo series star welcomed her first child while her husband, Silas, is serving in the military.

Jasmine Ellis Cooper is a mom! On Friday, the Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard star revealed that she'd given birth to her and her husband Silas' first child.

The Bravo series star took to Instagram to share the happy news. She posted three sweet photos of her holding her baby boy, whom she revealed in the caption was named after his father. In one photo, Jasmine lifts baby Silas into the air as she's caught mid-coo. The new mom and baby are featured in what appears to be the nursery, with a crib set against a wall beautifully painted with a forest landscape.

"Welcome Home, Silas 'Si' Geplay Cooper Jr," the reality star wrote alongside the gallery of photos. Her post was met with a shower of congratulations and well wishes from friends, family and her fellow Bravolebrities.

Jasmine announced her pregnancy back in November 2023, similarly posting the announcement to her Instagram page.

"My 'mom-era' is loading and my heart is so full right now. Silas and I will be welcoming Baby Cooper February 2024," she wrote alongside photos from her interview with People. "This journey has been nothing short of incredible and I’m happy to share this major blessing with People and now you. Counting down until we meet baby boy." 

Jasmine and Silas met on the dating app Hinge and got married on June 26, 2022 in Rhode Island. The two starred in the first season of the Bravo spinoff series Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard, which follows 12 friends from across the country reuniting for a two-week getaway in the coastal community. 

When ET spoke with Jasmine at BravoCon in Las Vegas, Jasmine reflected on the lessons learned from their season 1 journey, after Silas' behavior was questioned by viewers. He does not return for season 2 due to his military service commitments.

"Our marriage is actually formed, let's just start there," she explained, noting that what season 1 captured was really a "growing pains" era for them as newlyweds. 

"It was a pressure cooker, and we weren't communicating the best all the time," Jasmine added, "but I think now we're just extra lovey-dovey. We're now starting in a honeymoon phase, and it feels like we put in a lot of work to re-learn each other and, like, this [pregnancy] is our reward, so it feels good." 

At the time, Jasmine shared that Silas would not be present for their son's birth since he was serving in the military, but the mom-to-be was excited about the delivery, telling ET that it "will be great."

Congratulations to the growing family!

Season 2 of Summer House: Martha's Vineyard premieres on Sunday, March 24, at 9 p.m. ET/PT with a supersized episode. New episodes will stream next day on Peacock.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Summer House: Martha's Vineyard' Is Back! Watch the Season 2 Trailer

TV

'Summer House: Martha's Vineyard' Is Back! Watch the Season 2 Trailer

'Summer House: Martha's Vineyard's Jasmine Ellis Cooper Is Pregnant

News

'Summer House: Martha's Vineyard's Jasmine Ellis Cooper Is Pregnant

Jasmine and Silas Cooper on Being Welcomed Into the 'Summer House' Fam

TV

Jasmine and Silas Cooper on Being Welcomed Into the 'Summer House' Fam

Video

'Summer House: Martha's Vineyard' Stars Silas and Jasmine Get Surprise Message From Paige DeSorbo!
Related Photos
Celebrity Babies Born in 2024
8 Photos
Celebrity Babies Born in 2024

Tags:

Latest News