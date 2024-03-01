Jasmine Ellis Cooper is a mom! On Friday, the Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard star revealed that she'd given birth to her and her husband Silas' first child.

The Bravo series star took to Instagram to share the happy news. She posted three sweet photos of her holding her baby boy, whom she revealed in the caption was named after his father. In one photo, Jasmine lifts baby Silas into the air as she's caught mid-coo. The new mom and baby are featured in what appears to be the nursery, with a crib set against a wall beautifully painted with a forest landscape.

"Welcome Home, Silas 'Si' Geplay Cooper Jr," the reality star wrote alongside the gallery of photos. Her post was met with a shower of congratulations and well wishes from friends, family and her fellow Bravolebrities.

Jasmine announced her pregnancy back in November 2023, similarly posting the announcement to her Instagram page.

"My 'mom-era' is loading and my heart is so full right now. Silas and I will be welcoming Baby Cooper February 2024," she wrote alongside photos from her interview with People. "This journey has been nothing short of incredible and I’m happy to share this major blessing with People and now you. Counting down until we meet baby boy."

Jasmine and Silas met on the dating app Hinge and got married on June 26, 2022 in Rhode Island. The two starred in the first season of the Bravo spinoff series Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard, which follows 12 friends from across the country reuniting for a two-week getaway in the coastal community.