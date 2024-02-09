It's almost time for Super Bowl Sunday. We are just two days away from one of the biggest sporting events in the world when the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will play for the NFL title.

Come Feb. 11, Super Bowl 58 will be broadcast live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Whether you're tuning in for the battle between Patrick Mahomes and Brock Purdy, Usher's halftime show, the Super Bowl commercials or to catch a glimpse of Taylor Swift in the stands, time is ticking to figure out your plan to watch the matchup live.

CBS will carry the traditional broadcast of the game and if you don't have cable, cord-cutters can actually watch the Super Bowl for free.

Here's everything you need to know about streaming the 2024 Super Bowl, including Super Bowl kickoff time and how to watch the 2024 Super Bowl online at no cost.

Super Bowl LVIII will air on CBS this year, and stream live on Paramount+. With plans starting at $5.99 per month, Paramount+ includes live access to your local CBS channel. Right now, Paramount+ is offering a one-week free trial — so new subscribers can sign up now to watch the Super Bowl for free.

Another great option for watching Super Bowl 58 for free is FuboTV. With Fubo's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to watch the Chiefs-49ers game on any device, along with over 400 other channels and an extensive library of past and current TV shows.

FuboTV subscriptions cost $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream Super Bowl LVIII online for free.

ET, CBS, Nickelodeon and Paramount+ are subsidiaries of Paramount.

This year marks the first time in NFL history that the Super Bowl will be broadcast in two different formats, with CBS carrying the traditional broadcast of the game and Nickelodeon airing an exclusive slime-centric telecast. Featuring coverage straight from Bikini Bottom, the kids- and family-friendly telecast will be the "slimiest, spongiest, splatiest Super Bowl you've ever seen", according to Nick.

If you want to watch Super Bowl LVIII on Nickelodeon for free, the channel is included with FuboTV.

Super Bowl LVIII will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada, at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, February 11, 2024. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT).

The Chiefs vs. 49ers NFL championship game will air on CBS this year.

Award-winning and multi-platinum artist Usher will take center stage at the 2024 Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show.

"This is a celebration of my legacy. It's a celebration of my music. It's a celebration of my passion," Usher told ET. "Thirty years ago that journey started and now it's landed me at this point in my life at the Super Bowl. Lot of songs, lot of moments, lot of dance, lot of energy."

Apple Music dropped a trailer about the performance on January 12.

Reba McEntire will kick the festivities off by singing the national anthem, Post Malone is slated to sing "America the Beautiful," and Andra Day will sing "Lift Every Voice and Sing," which is commonly known as the Black national anthem.

Day spoke exclusively with ET about her performance and said, "I was so nervous but very, very excited. Grateful. And also, just an honor. It's an honor to be singing the Black national anthem."

The 2024 Super Bowl is the hottest ticket in Las Vegas this weekend. Chiefs-49ers ticket prices are the most expensive in Super Bowl history.

Right now, the average ticket price is over $12,000 on SeatGeek. According to Vivid Seats, the cheapest Super Bowl tickets are $5,415 before fees. The cheapest single ticket available on StubHub will cost you $5,250 with additional seller fees. There are also tickets on Ticketmaster, but the least expensive options are currently listed at $6,000 before fees.

Super Bowl LVIII – which is airing on CBS and streaming live on Paramount+ – is at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, and has the Kansas City Chiefs facing off against the San Francisco 49ers. Keep checking ETonline for more from the big game, including photos, exclusive interviews and more.

