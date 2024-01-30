It wouldn't be the Super Bowl without some star-studded commercials! Every year, families gather around the television on Super Bowl Sunday to watch the fun and exciting TV spots -- and also a football game.

The nation's biggest companies shell out millions to craft hilarious, clever, touching and downright wild ads for the annual sporting event. Designed to make viewers laugh, cry or bond with one another, advertisers spare no expense to capture people's hearts and minds.

As the popularity of the ads has grown over the years, the commercials don't just debut during the big game, either. Companies release teasers for the commercials, as well as viral and social media campaigns that hype up expectations, which drop long before kickoff ever comes. Which is the case with the many commercials and campaigns featured below.

So, in the lead up to the big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, we're rounding up all the Super Bowl LVIII commercials as they are released, and air, in real-time! Enjoy!

Michelob Ultra -- "Get Out There"

Now that Jason Sudeikis and soccer are inexorably linked due to his celebrated series, Ted Lasso, the former Saturday Night Live star has been tapped to appear alongside superstar Lionel Messi in this Michelob Ultra ad featuring some soccer on the beach.

Budweiser -- "The Clydesdales Are Back"

Last year, Budweiser didn't have any ads featuring their iconic Clydesdale horses -- and it left some people feeling fairly unhappy about the decision. This year, it seems like they're going to rectify that.

Doritos -- "Where Did Dinamita Go?"

Apparently, Doritos Dinamitas were discontinued in the U.S., and Jenna Ortega is part of the brand's plan to bring them back with a bang -- and seemingly a little mystery?

Pringles -- "Uncanny"

Chris Pratt with a handlebar mustache looks a lot like the Pringles mascot, evidently, so they decided to make an entire ad campaign based on that fact, and quite honestly it's strange enough to actually be interesting.

Reese's Cups -- "Sprinkler"

Reese's Cups are hinting that they are changing their recipe in some way, and the campaign is based on how much people are upset by that possibility. There's no star power attached yet, but there's still time for some cameos when the full ad drops during the game.

Nerds -- "Who Is Addison Rae Coaching?"

Teasing some unseen, mystery star, Addison Rae plays herself as a dance coach teaching an unknown person how to dance, and also the delicious candy Nerds are involved somehow. Fans will just have to wait for an answer to the commercial's title, "Who Is Addison Rae Coaching?"

M&Ms -- "Almost Champions Ring of Comfort"

This campaign -- which pokes gentle fun at the teams who have lost the Super Bowl over the years -- M&Ms are apparently making a special diamond out of peanut butter to make a special ring for whoever doesn't take home the championship this year.

Uber Eats -- "David and Victoria Beckham Forget"

This year, Uber Eats is truly pulling out all the stops when it comes to paying A-listers to promote their food delivery service. David and Victoria Beckham star in this teaser trailer, and promise that "Jessica" Aniston will be in the commercial that eventually airs during the big game -- which they also can't remember the name of.

Super Bowl LVIII will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada, at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, and airs on CBS. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT). The game will also be streaming on Paramount+, Hulu + Live TV, and FuboTV.

