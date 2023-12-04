Supernatural actor Mark Sheppard is lucky to be alive after surviving a series of heart attacks commonly referred to as "the widow maker."

The 59-year-old star posted a selfie from a hospital bed on Sunday, sharing details about the terrifying incident.

"You're not going to believe this! Was on my way to an appointment yesterday when I collapsed in my kitchen. Six massive heart attacks later, and being brought back from dead 4 times I apparently had a 100% blockage in my LAD," he wrote, referring to the left anterior descending artery.

"The Widowmaker [sic]," he confirmed. "If not for my wife, the @losangelesfiredepartment at mullholland and the incredible staff @providencecalifornia St Joseph's - I wouldn't be writing this. My chances of survival were virtually nil. I feel great. Humbled once more. Home tomorrow!"

The actor's health scare comes just one week after he showed off his 40-pound weight loss on Instagram, gushing that he's "never felt better" and calling it a "new era."

Sheppard starred as Crowley, the King of Hell, on the hit CW series between 2009 and 2020. His other recent TV credits include recurring roles on White Collar, Doom Patrol and, most recently, Walker: Independence.

