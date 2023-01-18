Valentine's Day is less than a month away and if you haven't started shopping for your sweetheart, now's the time. To avoid worrying about a last-minute shopping crunch, ET has put together a few of our favorite items under $50 to help you get started on your gift search.

Whether you're spending the day with your significant other, your gal pals, or the most important person: yourself, we love that Valentine's Day is all about celebrating love. After the whirlwind of the last few years, we've decided we deserve to celebrate with some special treats. If you're looking for a unique gift idea — no matter who you're celebrating with — we've found a few fabulous items that scream that special four-letter word.

Our curated list of gifts includes picks from all our favorite brands, including a Laneige skincare set made up of four cult-favorite skincare products we’ve been dying to try out, a box of chocolate truffles, the best wintery candles, and even massage devices because everyone could use a little self-care and relaxation.

Share the love and get started on your Valentine’s shopping with these affordable gift ideas, all under $50.

Best Valentine's Day Gifts Under $50

Voluspa Mokara Candle Voluspa Voluspa Mokara Candle This gorgeous candle smells so fresh and the scent makes any living space really feel like a home. Gift the smell of fresh-cut flowers without the hassle of taking care of real ones. $37 Shop Now

Levain Bakery Chocolate Chip Cookies Levain Bakery Levain Bakery Chocolate Chip Cookies For an edible gift that's memorable, the legendary chocolate chip cookies from New York's Levain Bakery is the gift your loved one won't soon forget. This chocolate chip cookie has walnuts in it, but you can also get peanut butter chip, double chocolate chip and oatmeal raisin. STARTING AT $29 Shop Now

VoChill Stemless Wine Glass Chiller Amazon VoChill Stemless Wine Glass Chiller Throw this base in the freezer and pull it out next time you have a chilled wine. The holder will keep your wine nice and cold even if you're a slow sipper. $45 Shop Now

Minted Collage Heart Custom Puzzle Minted Minted Collage Heart Custom Puzzle If your SO loves puzzles, we have a great gift idea: Create your own collage on this customizable 256 piece puzzle, and stay in to put your story together in a gorgeous picture. $42 Shop Now

Serving Palette with Bowls Uncommon Goods Serving Palette with Bowls For the entertainer in your life (or the person who just likes snacks!), this serving platter with bowls will change how they present hors d'oeuvres. $38 Shop Now

FaceTory Subscription Box Cratejoy FaceTory Subscription Box For the person in your life who loves beauty products, this gift subscription box from FaceTory sends your sweetheart new K-Beauty products to try every month with plans starting at $12. $12 Shop Now

For more gift ideas they'll swoon over, check out our Valentine's Day Gift Guide featuring the best gifts for everyone you love.

