Surprise Your Valentine With These 30 Affordable Gift Ideas They Will Appreciate — All Under $50

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Affordable Valentine’s Day Gifts Under $50
Valentine's Day is less than a month away and if you haven't started shopping for your sweetheart, now's the time. To avoid worrying about a last-minute shopping crunch, ET has put together a few of our favorite items under $50 to help you get started on your gift search.

Whether you're spending the day with your significant other, your gal pals, or the most important person: yourself, we love that Valentine's Day is all about celebrating love. After the whirlwind of the last few years, we've decided we deserve to celebrate with some special treats. If you're looking for a unique gift idea — no matter who you're celebrating with — we've found a few fabulous items that scream that special four-letter word.

Our curated list of gifts includes picks from all our favorite brands, including a Laneige skincare set made up of four cult-favorite skincare products we’ve been dying to try out, a box of chocolate truffles, the best wintery candles, and even massage devices because everyone could use a little self-care and relaxation. 

Share the love and get started on your Valentine’s shopping with these affordable gift ideas, all under $50.

Best Valentine's Day Gifts Under $50

Voluspa Mokara Candle
Voluspa Mokara Candle
Voluspa
Voluspa Mokara Candle

This gorgeous candle smells so fresh and the scent makes any living space really feel like a home. Gift the smell of fresh-cut flowers without the hassle of taking care of real ones. 

$37
Shiatsu Back, Shoulder, and Neck Massager with Heat
Shiatsu Back, Shoulder, and Neck Massager with Heat
Amazon
Shiatsu Back, Shoulder, and Neck Massager with Heat

There's little better after a long, hard day of work than coming home and getting a nice shiatsu massage. 

$100$45
WITH COUPON
Pro Fit Muscle Massage Gun
Pro Fit Muscle Massage Gun
Nordstrom
Pro Fit Muscle Massage Gun

2023 is shaping up to be the year of the massage gun. Shop now to get this one from Nordstrom Rack for 50% off the regular price. 

$100$50
Tiled Margot Monogram Mug
Anthropologie Tiled Margot Monogram Mug
Anthropologie
Tiled Margot Monogram Mug

If you're looking for personalized gifts, these mugs should do the trick. 

$14
Levain Bakery Chocolate Chip Cookies
Levain Bakery Chocolate Chip Cookies
Levain Bakery
Levain Bakery Chocolate Chip Cookies

For an edible gift that's memorable, the legendary chocolate chip cookies from New York's Levain Bakery is the gift your loved one won't soon forget. This chocolate chip cookie has walnuts in it, but you can also get peanut butter chip, double chocolate chip and oatmeal raisin. 

STARTING AT $29
Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Hydration Set
Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Hydration Set
Sephora
Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Hydration Set

Treat your skin to four of Laneige's best-selling products, including moisturizer, toner, eye cream, and hyaluronic acid serum.

$45
Dash Heart-Shaped Mini Waffle Maker
Heart-Shaped Mini Waffle Maker
Amazon
Dash Heart-Shaped Mini Waffle Maker

Make a sweet and romantic breakfast with this mini heart-shaped waffle maker. This waffle maker comes in two Valentine's Day designs, cooks quickly, and stores easily in a kitchen cabinet or drawer.

$10
LAFCO New York – Foyer Amber Black Vanilla
LAFCO New York – Foyer Amber Black Vanilla
Amazon
LAFCO New York – Foyer Amber Black Vanilla

This candle smells heavenly with its sultry blend of amber, black vanilla and jasmine. Plus, it comes in a decorative glass vessel that doubles as home decor.

$46$39
Daily Ritual Relaxed Fit Terry Cotton and Modal Patch Pocket Jogger
Daily Ritual Relaxed Fit Terry Cotton and Modal Patch Pocket Jogger
Amazon
Daily Ritual Relaxed Fit Terry Cotton and Modal Patch Pocket Jogger

Relax in these soft joggers on your days off or use them to get active in your home gym.

$30$16
VoChill Stemless Wine Glass Chiller
VoChill Stemless Wine Glass Chiller
Amazon
VoChill Stemless Wine Glass Chiller

Throw this base in the freezer and pull it out next time you have a chilled wine. The holder will keep your wine nice and cold even if you're a slow sipper.

$45
Luna Bean Keepsake Hands Casting Kit
Luna Bean Keepsake Hands Casting Kit
Amazon
Luna Bean Keepsake Hands Casting Kit

For the lovable crafter in your life, this plaster casting kit will light up their life. It allows you to make a plaster sculpture of your and your SO's hands. It's an Amazon bestseller and has 28,000 5-star reviews.  

$60$40
1-800-Flowers Fields of Europe Bliss Arrangement
1-800-Flowers
1800 Flowers
1-800-Flowers Fields of Europe Bliss Arrangement

You can't go wrong with this show-stopping bouquet of roses and lilies for your date night.

STARTING AT $50
Harry & David Signature Truffle Trio
Chocolate Truffles
Harry & David
Harry & David Signature Truffle Trio

If your SO has a sweet tooth, add some decadence to your romantic holiday with these stunning truffles.

$50
Brook & York Marian Bracelet
Brook and York Marian Bracelet
Brook & York
Brook & York Marian Bracelet

This pretty bracelet is a new arrival from Brook & York can ship in 24 hours along with its other sparkling baubles. 

$54$46
WITH CODE ONEDAY
Long Distance Message Mug & Coaster
Long Distance Message Mug & Coaster
Uncommon Goods
Long Distance Message Mug & Coaster

When your sweetheart is far away, this coffee mug companion set comes with an app that lets you send messages to your partner that they can read when they point phone at the mug. 

$30
Boy Smells x Kacey Musgraves Slow Burn Scented Candle
Slow Burn Scented Candle
Nordstrom
Boy Smells x Kacey Musgraves Slow Burn Scented Candle

Enjoy this limited-edition collaboration between Kacey Musgraves and Boy Smells with this warm, sultry scented candle and create your own fire.

STARTING AT $46
Minted Collage Heart Custom Puzzle
Minted Collage Heart Custom Puzzle
Minted
Minted Collage Heart Custom Puzzle

If your SO loves puzzles, we have a great gift idea: Create your own collage on this customizable 256 piece puzzle, and stay in to put your story together in a gorgeous picture.

$42
Serving Palette with Bowls
Serving Palette with Bowls
Uncommon Goods
Serving Palette with Bowls

For the entertainer in your life (or the person who just likes snacks!), this serving platter with bowls will change how they present hors d'oeuvres.

$38
FaceTory Subscription Box
FaceTory Subscription Box
Cratejoy
FaceTory Subscription Box

For the person in your life who loves beauty products, this gift subscription box from FaceTory sends your sweetheart new K-Beauty products to try every month with plans starting at $12. 

$12
Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte's Magic Lip Oil Crystal Elixir
Charlotte's Magic Lip Oil Crystal Elixir
Nordstrom
Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte's Magic Lip Oil Crystal Elixir

Need a gift idea for you AND your SO? Get the most magically kissable lips with this special lip treatment from beauty giant Charlotte Tilbury.

$40

For more gift ideas they'll swoon over, check out our Valentine's Day Gift Guide featuring the best gifts for everyone you love.

