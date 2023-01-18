Surprise Your Valentine With These 30 Affordable Gift Ideas They Will Appreciate — All Under $50
Valentine's Day is less than a month away and if you haven't started shopping for your sweetheart, now's the time. To avoid worrying about a last-minute shopping crunch, ET has put together a few of our favorite items under $50 to help you get started on your gift search.
Whether you're spending the day with your significant other, your gal pals, or the most important person: yourself, we love that Valentine's Day is all about celebrating love. After the whirlwind of the last few years, we've decided we deserve to celebrate with some special treats. If you're looking for a unique gift idea — no matter who you're celebrating with — we've found a few fabulous items that scream that special four-letter word.
Our curated list of gifts includes picks from all our favorite brands, including a Laneige skincare set made up of four cult-favorite skincare products we’ve been dying to try out, a box of chocolate truffles, the best wintery candles, and even massage devices because everyone could use a little self-care and relaxation.
Share the love and get started on your Valentine’s shopping with these affordable gift ideas, all under $50.
Best Valentine's Day Gifts Under $50
This gorgeous candle smells so fresh and the scent makes any living space really feel like a home. Gift the smell of fresh-cut flowers without the hassle of taking care of real ones.
There's little better after a long, hard day of work than coming home and getting a nice shiatsu massage.
2023 is shaping up to be the year of the massage gun. Shop now to get this one from Nordstrom Rack for 50% off the regular price.
If you're looking for personalized gifts, these mugs should do the trick.
For an edible gift that's memorable, the legendary chocolate chip cookies from New York's Levain Bakery is the gift your loved one won't soon forget. This chocolate chip cookie has walnuts in it, but you can also get peanut butter chip, double chocolate chip and oatmeal raisin.
Treat your skin to four of Laneige's best-selling products, including moisturizer, toner, eye cream, and hyaluronic acid serum.
Make a sweet and romantic breakfast with this mini heart-shaped waffle maker. This waffle maker comes in two Valentine's Day designs, cooks quickly, and stores easily in a kitchen cabinet or drawer.
This candle smells heavenly with its sultry blend of amber, black vanilla and jasmine. Plus, it comes in a decorative glass vessel that doubles as home decor.
Relax in these soft joggers on your days off or use them to get active in your home gym.
Throw this base in the freezer and pull it out next time you have a chilled wine. The holder will keep your wine nice and cold even if you're a slow sipper.
For the lovable crafter in your life, this plaster casting kit will light up their life. It allows you to make a plaster sculpture of your and your SO's hands. It's an Amazon bestseller and has 28,000 5-star reviews.
You can't go wrong with this show-stopping bouquet of roses and lilies for your date night.
If your SO has a sweet tooth, add some decadence to your romantic holiday with these stunning truffles.
This pretty bracelet is a new arrival from Brook & York can ship in 24 hours along with its other sparkling baubles.
When your sweetheart is far away, this coffee mug companion set comes with an app that lets you send messages to your partner that they can read when they point phone at the mug.
Enjoy this limited-edition collaboration between Kacey Musgraves and Boy Smells with this warm, sultry scented candle and create your own fire.
If your SO loves puzzles, we have a great gift idea: Create your own collage on this customizable 256 piece puzzle, and stay in to put your story together in a gorgeous picture.
For the entertainer in your life (or the person who just likes snacks!), this serving platter with bowls will change how they present hors d'oeuvres.
For the person in your life who loves beauty products, this gift subscription box from FaceTory sends your sweetheart new K-Beauty products to try every month with plans starting at $12.
Need a gift idea for you AND your SO? Get the most magically kissable lips with this special lip treatment from beauty giant Charlotte Tilbury.
For more gift ideas they'll swoon over, check out our Valentine's Day Gift Guide featuring the best gifts for everyone you love.
