'Survivor': ET Will Be Live Blogging Episode 5 of 'Winners at War'

The old school players are dropping like flies on Survivor: Winners at War -- but could it come to an end on this week's episode?

So far, Survivor legends Tyson, Ethan, Danni and Amber have been voted out and sent to the Edge of Extinction, alongside the only new school player there, Natalie (she's killing it with those fire tokens, by the way). Things didn't look so good for Boston Rob and Parvati on Sele and Sandra on Dakal, so it's time to switch things up. That's right, Wednesday's episode will feature a tribe swap!

How things shake up is anyone's guess, though we know from the promo that Michele gets stuck on an tribe with her ex, Wendell.

ET will be live blogging Wednesday's episode. Circle back when it kicks off for updates on everything that goes down.

Survivor airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

