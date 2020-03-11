The old school players are dropping like flies on Survivor: Winners at War -- and it only continued on this week's episode.

Before Wednesday's episode, Survivor legends Tyson, Ethan, Danni and Amber had been voted out and sent to the Edge of Extinction, alongside the only new school player there, Natalie (she's killing it with those fire tokens, by the way). Things didn't look so good for Boston Rob and Parvati on Sele and Sandra on Dakal, and things only got worse for them with this week's tribe swap!

On a tribe with the Sele members he didn't trust -- Ben and Adam -- Rob did his best to stay in the game, but unfortunately his tried and true "buddy system" failed him. The Survivor legend was voted out... but at least he'll be reunited with his wife!

Also this week -- we saw exes Michele and Wendell get stuck on a tribe together. This should be interesting!

ET was live blogging Wednesday's episode. Scroll down for updates on everything that went down.

Survivor airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

