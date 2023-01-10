What do Sydney Sweeney, Zoe Saldana, Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber, and Brooke Shields all have in common? Aside from being superhumanly beautiful and talented, these women share a love for one particular skincare brand — Laneige. The Korean beauty brand has some of the most hydrating and visibly soothing skincare around. As the winter and working from home accelerating our skin's dryness, Laneige's Water Bank range help protect your skin with next-level hydration.

Sydney Sweeney turns to the Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic line to combat dry skin. The star and face of Laneige is especially a fan of the brand’s Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Serum and Cream Moisturizer. “I really like that I can go all day without my skin feeling dry or tight. Before a shoot or when my skin needs extra moisture,” she said in a statement for the brand. For a limited time, the Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Serum is on sale at Amazon to stock up for the winter months ahead.

Laneige is also behind the viral Lip Sleeping Mask. Not only has the product earned a cult following on TikTok, but Kendall Jenner shared to Vogue Germany that she always keeps the hydrating lip mask in her purse. Jenner raved about how shiny and pretty the formula is, and you can snag her flavor of choice, sweet candy, at Amazon too.

For an ultimate guide to keeping your skin hydrated in 2023, check out our picks for the best hand creams, face oils, under-eye creams, and more moisturizers for face and body.

RELATED ARTICLES:

The 20 Best Clothing Deals to Shop from Amazon's Winter Fashion Sale

15 Best Hand Creams to Keep Your Skin Hydrated All Winter Long

Save Up to 50% Off Top Skincare Brands at Sephora

Amazon's Best Beauty Products Under $35 for Winter 2022

Tracee Ellis Ross' Pattern Beauty Launches Blow Dryer for Curls

20 Best Winter Haircare Products of 2022 to Shop on Amazon

La Mer's Iconic Crème de la Mer Moisturizer Is On Sale for $195 Off

The 15 Best Skin Moisturizers for Your Face and Body This Winter