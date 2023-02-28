What do Sydney Sweeney, Zoe Saldana, Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber, and Brooke Shields all have in common? Aside from being superhumanly beautiful and talented, these women share a love for one particular skincare brand — Laneige. The Korean beauty brand has some of the most hydrating and visibly soothing skincare around. As the winter and working from home accelerates our skin's dryness, Laneige's Water Bank range helps protect your skin with next-level hydration.

Sydney Sweeney turns to the Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic line to combat dry skin. The star and face of Laneige is especially a fan of the brand’s Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Serum and Cream Moisturizer. “I really like that I can go all day without my skin feeling dry or tight. Before a shoot or when my skin needs extra moisture,” she said in a statement for the brand. For a limited time, the Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Serum is on sale at Amazon for 22% off.

Laneige is also the brand behind the viral Lip Sleeping Mask. Not only has the product earned a cult following on TikTok, but Kendall Jenner shared to Vogue Germany that she always keeps the hydrating lip mask in her purse. Jenner raved about how shiny and pretty the formula is, and you can snag the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask on sale at Walmart to help keep your pucker healthy all the way into spring.

For an ultimate guide to keeping your skin hydrated this year, check out our picks for the best hand creams, lip masks, face oils, under-eye creams, and more moisturizers for face and body.

