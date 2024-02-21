Back in August 2022, Samsung dropped an absolutely epic 55-inch rotating gaming screen named the Odyssey Ark. The first of its kind, the Samsung Odyssey Ark made quite a splash as an incredible do-it-all gaming monitor. While pricey, the 55-inch curved gaming monitor offers an unbelievably immersive experience, superior gaming performance and an interface that offers completely optimized flexibility.

Right now, you can pick up this 4K powerhouse of a gaming monitor at an enormous discount. Regularly priced at $3,000, the Odyssey Ark monitor is $1,000 off at Samsung and on sale for the lowest price ever.

The built-in processor upscales content to 4K resolution while Samsung’s Matte Display provides both anti-glare and anti-reflection protection. From the display to what you hear, a total of six speakers — one in each corner and two central woofers in the back — result in rich and realistic sound. The AI Sound Booster and Dolby Atmos also enhance the surround sound experience for immersive gameplay.

The huge curved screen can be deployed horizontally or in vertical Cockpit Mode. With the massive cinematic gaming monitor comes Samsung's exclusive Ark Dial controller, which puts the player in full control of their screen. Quickly control settings including Game Bar, Flex Move Screen and Multi View that allows the large screen to display up to four screens all at once while horizontal, or three while in Cockpit Mode.

Samsung also promises the best of gaming in one place with Samsung Gaming Hub. The all-in-one game streaming discovery platform not only allows players to discover and play their favorite games from Xbox, Google Stafdia, Utomik, Amazon Luna and more, but it also allows instant access to streaming services like Spotify and YouTube.

