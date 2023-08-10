Sales & Deals

Take Up to 60% Off Instagram-Loved Travel Essentials from Dagne Dover: Shop Totes, Sling Bags and More

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Dagne Dover Mid-Summer Sale
Dagne Dover

Aside from more sunny days and milder warm weather, one of our favorite things about the transition from summer to fall is all of the fabulous end-of-season sales offering major discounts. One of our favorite travel brands, Dagne Dover, is offering up to 60% off some of its best-selling duffles, backpacks, totes and more on-the-go essentials in gorgeous colors for a limited time.

The Instagram-famous bag brand is beloved by celebs such as Busy Philipps and Jessica Biel, not just for its pretty and practical designs but for the brand's sustainable practices as well. The lining of every bag is made with recycled materials, and plenty of Dagne Dover's most popular styles are made with recycled plastic bottles — such as the trendy Ryder shoulder bag. Plus, every style is 100% vegan.

Whether you're in need of a new weekender bag for upcoming trips, a handy fanny pack for hiking or a grocery tote you'll want to use and use over again, be sure to check out Dagne Dover's Mid-Summer Sale. Below, we've rounded up some of our favorite deals to shop.

Luna Shoulder Bag
Luna Shoulder Bag
Dagne Dover
Luna Shoulder Bag

Round like the moon and just as beautiful too. The Luna shoulder bag carries the necessities and has a 100% cotton canvas.

$125$50
Nova Sling Bag
Nova Sling Bag
Dagne Dover
Nova Sling Bag

This highly-rated sling bag is cute and practical. Take it on your next hike.

$155$65
Vida Cotton Tote Bag
Vida Cotton Tote Bag
Dagne Dover
Vida Cotton Tote Bag

Made from 100% cotton canvas, this tote bag from Dagne Dover is durable yet lightweight for everyday carrying. This style features a 4" Neoprene water bottle holder so you can stay hydrated all day long.

$155$75
Allyn Tote
Allyn Tote
Dagne Dover
Allyn Tote

Not only does this tote come in three different colors, but the bag also fits a laptop up to 16" to make this the ultimate work wardrobe addition. 

$340$150
Dash Grocery Tote
Dash Grocery Tote
Dagne Dover
Dash Grocery Tote

This durable tote is perfect for groceries, gym clothes and more with built-in pockets.

$25$15
Rider Shoulder Bag
Rider Shoulder Bag
Dagne Dover
Rider Shoulder Bag

Made from recycled water bottles, this shoulder bag adds the perfect pop of color to summer and fall outfits.

$125$79
Pacific Tote
Pacific Tote
Dagne Dover
Pacific Tote

A plethora of pockets makes this tote bag especially practical.

$175$139
Jemi Tote
Jemi Tote
Dagne Dover
Jemi Tote

This tote's puffy exterior gives it a playful look while boasting a 16-inch laptop sleeve and tons of pockets.

$175$99

