Take Up to 60% Off Instagram-Loved Travel Essentials from Dagne Dover: Shop Totes, Sling Bags and More
Aside from more sunny days and milder warm weather, one of our favorite things about the transition from summer to fall is all of the fabulous end-of-season sales offering major discounts. One of our favorite travel brands, Dagne Dover, is offering up to 60% off some of its best-selling duffles, backpacks, totes and more on-the-go essentials in gorgeous colors for a limited time.
The Instagram-famous bag brand is beloved by celebs such as Busy Philipps and Jessica Biel, not just for its pretty and practical designs but for the brand's sustainable practices as well. The lining of every bag is made with recycled materials, and plenty of Dagne Dover's most popular styles are made with recycled plastic bottles — such as the trendy Ryder shoulder bag. Plus, every style is 100% vegan.
Whether you're in need of a new weekender bag for upcoming trips, a handy fanny pack for hiking or a grocery tote you'll want to use and use over again, be sure to check out Dagne Dover's Mid-Summer Sale. Below, we've rounded up some of our favorite deals to shop.
Round like the moon and just as beautiful too. The Luna shoulder bag carries the necessities and has a 100% cotton canvas.
This highly-rated sling bag is cute and practical. Take it on your next hike.
Made from 100% cotton canvas, this tote bag from Dagne Dover is durable yet lightweight for everyday carrying. This style features a 4" Neoprene water bottle holder so you can stay hydrated all day long.
Not only does this tote come in three different colors, but the bag also fits a laptop up to 16" to make this the ultimate work wardrobe addition.
This durable tote is perfect for groceries, gym clothes and more with built-in pockets.
Made from recycled water bottles, this shoulder bag adds the perfect pop of color to summer and fall outfits.
A plethora of pockets makes this tote bag especially practical.
