Aside from more sunny days and milder warm weather, one of our favorite things about the transition from summer to fall is all of the fabulous end-of-season sales offering major discounts. One of our favorite travel brands, Dagne Dover, is offering up to 60% off some of its best-selling duffles, backpacks, totes and more on-the-go essentials in gorgeous colors for a limited time.

The Instagram-famous bag brand is beloved by celebs such as Busy Philipps and Jessica Biel, not just for its pretty and practical designs but for the brand's sustainable practices as well. The lining of every bag is made with recycled materials, and plenty of Dagne Dover's most popular styles are made with recycled plastic bottles — such as the trendy Ryder shoulder bag. Plus, every style is 100% vegan.

Whether you're in need of a new weekender bag for upcoming trips, a handy fanny pack for hiking or a grocery tote you'll want to use and use over again, be sure to check out Dagne Dover's Mid-Summer Sale. Below, we've rounded up some of our favorite deals to shop.

Luna Shoulder Bag Dagne Dover Luna Shoulder Bag Round like the moon and just as beautiful too. The Luna shoulder bag carries the necessities and has a 100% cotton canvas. $125 $50 Shop Now

Vida Cotton Tote Bag Dagne Dover Vida Cotton Tote Bag Made from 100% cotton canvas, this tote bag from Dagne Dover is durable yet lightweight for everyday carrying. This style features a 4" Neoprene water bottle holder so you can stay hydrated all day long. $155 $75 Shop Now

Allyn Tote Dagne Dover Allyn Tote Not only does this tote come in three different colors, but the bag also fits a laptop up to 16" to make this the ultimate work wardrobe addition. $340 $150 Shop Now

Rider Shoulder Bag Dagne Dover Rider Shoulder Bag Made from recycled water bottles, this shoulder bag adds the perfect pop of color to summer and fall outfits. $125 $79 Shop Now

Pacific Tote Dagne Dover Pacific Tote A plethora of pockets makes this tote bag especially practical. $175 $139 Shop Now

Jemi Tote Dagne Dover Jemi Tote This tote's puffy exterior gives it a playful look while boasting a 16-inch laptop sleeve and tons of pockets. $175 $99 Shop Now

