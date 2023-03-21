Tamar Braxton and Kandi Burruss have some things to work out. During a taping of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Braxton confirmed rumors of a months-long feud between her and Burruss.

The Braxtons singer confirmed that she was referring to Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker, in a December 2022 Instagram post that alleged a RHOA star had "threatened" her while answering a fan question.

"It really did happen, I'm not lying," Braxton told WWHL host Andy Cohen. "Like, I'm not looking for attention or drama or anything like that, but that s**t really happened, it was not cute."

Cohen incorrectly guessed Eva Marcille and Drew Sidora, before adding, "It's not Kandi..." prompting Braxton to sit back and take a sip of her drink. While she wouldn't give details, she promised Cohen, "I'll tell you the story later."

However, it didn’t take long for Braxton to address the situation again. After appearing on WWHL, she posted a photo on Instagram with the caption, “I’m DONE talking about it. Obviously it happened. kandi wants to deflect and condone her man’s behavior by calling me a “victim”(smh)….it’s abusive and disrespectful and it’s NEVER OK FOR A MAN TO STEP TO A WOMAN!!! Fans don’t have to agree!! PERIODT!! Everyone have a nice day. God is so good! Watch #queenscourt and stream my new song #changed 🍀✨ ps….. i spy with my little eye the TRUTH 👀

The drama between the Old Lady Gang owners and Braxton goes back to October 2022 when Burruss alleged during a Haus of Aaron podcast interview that former RHOA producer Carlos King tried to make a biopic about her band, Xscape, behind her back and without the group's permission.

Braxton, who had previously toured with Burruss and Xscape in the past, later defended King on Dish Nation, saying, "I don't agree with her calling him a thief, you know what I mean? I think that's a little like off the deep end."

Tamar Braxton gives thoughts on Kandi accusing Carlos King of trying to steal her groups life story in 2017 and admits she is not totally convinced. #RHOApic.twitter.com/njTTr1mMmp — The Peach Report (@ThePeachReport) October 5, 2022

In December, two months later, Braxton posted on social media alleging a confrontation happened between her and a mystery RHOA couple. "I was threatened by a [peach emoji] and they man…" she wrote. Though she didn't name the alleged culprits, she added, "It's BEEF and it's a REAL BEEF cause yo HUSBAND stepped to me! Periodt!"

Burruss and Tucker have not publicly addressed Braxton's claims.

