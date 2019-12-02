Black Friday may be behind us, but there's Monday deals galore in the Target Cyber Monday sale!

The retailer's Cyber Monday sale runs through Dec. 2, with doorbuster deals which will let you buy up a storm on all those holiday gifts. With the price of many items slashed, shoppers can save sitewide on everything from shoes, handbags, electronics, pajamas and more.

In a Cyber Week bonus, those who spend $100 with same-day delivery will get a $20 discount.

Scroll down for ET Style’s top picks of items to buy in the Target Cyber Monday sale, like one of the must-see iPad deals. And, keep checking back for sale updates and ways to save.

Perfect Hair Day 5-in-1 Styling Treatment Living Proof Target Perfect Hair Day 5-in-1 Styling Treatment Living Proof Score 25% off beauty and personal care products on Dec. 2 only -- even slightly pricier brands like Living Proof made the cut. REGULARLY $28.49 $21.37 at Target

Faux Fur Crossbody Bag Wild Fable Target Faux Fur Crossbody Bag Wild Fable Even if you live in a place that's sunny year-round, you can feel like you're walking in a winter wonderland. (Add to cart for that new low price!) REGULARLY $20 $11.90 at Target

Faux Leather Printed Mules Universal Thread Target Faux Leather Printed Mules Universal Thread Slide into these chic leopard-print mules, now nearly half off. REGULARLY $24.99 $14.87 at Target

iPad 10.2-inch Wi-Fi Only (7th Generation) Apple Target iPad 10.2-inch Wi-Fi Only (7th Generation) Apple A solid rationale for buying a new electronic device today? You'll be using it for both work and play. (Oh, and it's almost 25% off.) REGULARLY $329.99 $229.99 at Target

K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker Keurig Target K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker Keurig This aqua-colored single-serve coffeemaker will brighten your mornings in more ways than one. Add to cart to see the new markdown! REGULARLY $89.99 $42.49 at Target

WonderBoom Wireless Speaker Ultimate Ears Target WonderBoom Wireless Speaker Ultimate Ears There are lots of portable Bluetooth speakers on the market, but not all of them can float. REGULARLY $69.99 $39.99 at Target

Professional Mixer KitchenAid Target Professional Mixer KitchenAid We've been drooling over this mixer -- as well as all the mouthwatering cookie batter it can whip up. Get it now for 40% off. REGULARLY $449.99 $229.49 at Target

Roomba 675 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum iRobot Target Roomba 675 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum iRobot Clean up all that leftover holiday glitter, confetti and tinsel with the touch of a button. (FYI: The price displayed below is reflected when you add to cart.) REGULARLY $299.99 $201.44 at Target

2-Pack Push-up Bras Maidenform Self Expressions Target 2-Pack Push-up Bras Maidenform Self Expressions Update your underthings with this two-pack of stylish bras. (See the new sale price when you add to cart.) REGULARLY $19.99 $11.89 at Target

Personal Ancestry + Health Personal Genetic Service 23andMe 23andMe Personal Ancestry + Health Personal Genetic Service 23andMe If you’ve been debating whether or not to take this genetic test, the words “$100 off” just made up your mind for you. (The lab fee is included in this crazy-good deal.) REGULARLY $199.99 $99.99 at Target

16" Raised Queen Size Air Mattress with Internal AC Pump Serta Target 16" Raised Queen Size Air Mattress with Internal AC Pump Serta Hosting guests in the near future? Keep them comfy with this portable bed that inflates in a cinch. REGULARLY $109.99 $54.99 at Target

