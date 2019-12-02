Shopping

Target Cyber Monday Sale -- Last Chance to Shop Fashion, Tech and Beauty Deals

By Katy Lindenmuth‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
black friday target
ETonline

Black Friday may be behind us, but there's Monday deals galore in the Target Cyber Monday sale!

The retailer's Cyber Monday sale runs through Dec. 2, with doorbuster deals which will let you buy up a storm on all those holiday gifts. With the price of many items slashed, shoppers can save sitewide on everything from shoes, handbags, electronics, pajamas and more.

In a Cyber Week bonus, those who spend $100 with same-day delivery will get a $20 discount.

Scroll down for ET Style’s top picks of items to buy in the Target Cyber Monday sale, like one of the must-see iPad deals. And, keep checking back for sale updates and ways to save.

Perfect Hair Day 5-in-1 Styling Treatment
Living Proof
Living Proof Perfect Hair Day 5-in-1 Styling Treatment
Target
Perfect Hair Day 5-in-1 Styling Treatment
Living Proof

Score 25% off beauty and personal care products on Dec. 2 only -- even slightly pricier brands like Living Proof made the cut.

REGULARLY $28.49

Faux Fur Crossbody Bag
Wild Fable
Wild Fable Faux Fur Crossbody Bag
Target
Faux Fur Crossbody Bag
Wild Fable

Even if you live in a place that's sunny year-round, you can feel like you're walking in a winter wonderland. (Add to cart for that new low price!)

REGULARLY $20

Faux Leather Printed Mules
Universal Thread
Universal Thread Faux Leather Printed Mules
Target
Faux Leather Printed Mules
Universal Thread

Slide into these chic leopard-print mules, now nearly half off.

REGULARLY $24.99

iPad 10.2-inch Wi-Fi Only (7th Generation)
Apple
Apple iPad 10.2-inch Wi-Fi Only (7th Generation)
Target
iPad 10.2-inch Wi-Fi Only (7th Generation)
Apple

A solid rationale for buying a new electronic device today? You'll be using it for both work and play. (Oh, and it's almost 25% off.)

REGULARLY $329.99

K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
Keurig
Keurig Single Serve Coffeemaker
Target
K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
Keurig

This aqua-colored single-serve coffeemaker will brighten your mornings in more ways than one. Add to cart to see the new markdown!

REGULARLY $89.99

WonderBoom Wireless Speaker
Ultimate Ears
Ultimate Ears WonderBoom Wireless Speaker
Target
WonderBoom Wireless Speaker
Ultimate Ears

There are lots of portable Bluetooth speakers on the market, but not all of them can float.

REGULARLY $69.99

Professional Mixer
KitchenAid
KitchenAid Professional 5 Qt Mixer
Target
Professional Mixer
KitchenAid

We've been drooling over this mixer -- as well as all the mouthwatering cookie batter it can whip up. Get it now for 40% off.

REGULARLY $449.99

Roomba 675 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum
iRobot
iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum
Target
Roomba 675 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum
iRobot

Clean up all that leftover holiday glitter, confetti and tinsel with the touch of a button. (FYI: The price displayed below is reflected when you add to cart.)

REGULARLY $299.99

2-Pack Push-up Bras
Maidenform Self Expressions
Maidenform Push-up Bras
Target
2-Pack Push-up Bras
Maidenform Self Expressions

Update your underthings with this two-pack of stylish bras. (See the new sale price when you add to cart.)

REGULARLY $19.99

Personal Ancestry + Health Personal Genetic Service
23andMe
23andMe Personal Ancestry and Health
23andMe
Personal Ancestry + Health Personal Genetic Service
23andMe

If you’ve been debating whether or not to take this genetic test, the words “$100 off” just made up your mind for you. (The lab fee is included in this crazy-good deal.)

REGULARLY $199.99

16" Raised Queen Size Air Mattress with Internal AC Pump
Serta
Serta Air Mattress
Target
16" Raised Queen Size Air Mattress with Internal AC Pump
Serta

Hosting guests in the near future? Keep them comfy with this portable bed that inflates in a cinch. 

REGULARLY $109.99

Holly Print Perfectly Cozy Flannel Pajama Set
Stars Above
Stars Above Flannel Pajama Set
Target
Holly Print Perfectly Cozy Flannel Pajama Set
Stars Above

These PJ sets are begging to be worn during holiday slumber parties. (Men’s styles are available, too!)

REGULARLY $29.99

See our sister sites for more Cyber Monday tech dealsCyber Monday gaming dealsCyber Monday kitchen deals and Cyber Monday Rachael Ray deals

