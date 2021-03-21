Beauty

Tarte Friends & Family Sale: Take Up to 35% Off

By ETonline Staff
Tarte Friends & Family Sale
Tarte

To all the beauty-obsessed who've loved makeup before (and forever and always!), we've got some news for you. The Tarte Friends & Family sale is officially here. And you know what that means: It's time to shop.

From now through March 27, Tarte is marking down a ton of its products (starting at 25% off!) for its Friends & Family sale -- including new arrivals. So, whether you're hoping to get a restock of the makeup brand's cult-favorite mascara or try out one of Tarte's latest skincare products, this is the time to add it to your beauty drawer.

As we mentioned before, discounts in the Tarte Friends & Family Sale start at 25% off -- along with free shipping -- when you enter the promo code BFF. But if you're one of the brand's many Team Tarte members, you can get up to 35% off your favorite cosmetics. If you want to get in on the higher discount (and let's be honest, who wouldn't?), all you have to do is sign up for the brand's email list and voilà! You'll get instant access to the Tarte sale's 35% markdowns (just make sure you're logged into your account when you're at the checkout).

Whether you're planning to add a handful of new beauty products to your everyday routine or you only need one item, the Tarte Friends & Family sale has everything you could want. And to make the deals even sweeter, Tarte will in a free two-piece deluxe set with your order when you make a purchase of $65 or more. In other words, no matter what you get, there's no going wrong during this epic beauty sale.

To give you a head start on shopping, ET Style pulled together its favorite products from the Tarte Friends & Family sale below. Scroll down to see them all. Then head to the Tarte website to shop the rest of the sale.

Tarte Face Tape Foundation
Tarte Face Tape Foundation
Tarte
Tarte Face Tape Foundation
When you're shopping with 25-35% off, there's no reason not to add a cult-favorite item like Tarte's Face Tape Foundation to your basket.
$29 (REGULARLY $39)
Tarte Maneater Mascara
Tarte Maneater Mascara
Tarte
Tarte Maneater Mascara
If long, fluttery lashes are your endgame, add this mascara to your cart.
$23 (REGULARLY $30)
Tarte Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Blush
Tarte Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Blush
Tarte
Tarte Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Blush
Tarte's pressed powder blush is the perfect way to create a romantic flush for spring.
$22 (REGULARLY $29)
Tarte Rainforest of the Sea™ Deep Sea Collagen Super Serum
Tarte Rainforest of the Sea™ Deep Sea Collagen Super Serum
Tarte
Tarte Rainforest of the Sea™ Deep Sea Collagen Super Serum
This is the time to add luxurious, hydrating skincare products -- like this serum -- to your daily routine.
$29 (REGULARLY $39)
Tarte Tarteist Double Take Eyeliner
Tarte Tarteist Double Take Eyeliner
Tarte
Tarte Tarteist Double Take Eyeliner
Creating a smooth line is easy with the simple swipe of this vegan, double-ended eyeliner.
$18 (REGULARLY $24)
Tarte Quench Lip Rescue
Tarte Quench Lip Rescue
Tarte
Tarte Quench Lip Rescue
Say goodbye to dry winter lips with this hydrating tinted balm from Tarte.
$14 (REGULARLY $19)
Tarte Amazonian Clay Full Coverage Foundation SPF 15
Tarte Amazonian Clay Full Coverage Foundation SPF 15
Tarte
Tarte Amazonian Clay Full Coverage Foundation SPF 15
You can create the look of a smoother complexion with this vegan, full-coverage foundation -- which is available in 39 shades.
$29 (REGULARLY $39)
Tartlette In Bloom Clay Palette
Tartlette In Bloom Clay Palette
Tarte
Tartlette In Bloom Clay Palette
For those who want to up their makeup skills, this neutral-hued eyeshadow palette is the perfect place to start.
$29 (REGULARLY $39)
Tarte Maracuja C-Brighter Eye Treatment
Tarte Maracuja C-Brighter Eye Treatment
Tarte
Tarte Maracuja C-Brighter Eye Treatment
One swipe of this creamy eye cream can make your under-eye area feel refreshed and hydrated.
$29 (REGULARLY $38)
Tarte Maneater Guide to Glam Eye & Cheek Palette
Tarte Maneater Guide to Glam Eye & Cheek Palette
Tarte
Tarte Maneater Guide to Glam Eye & Cheek Palette
You'll never go wrong with a versatile, easy-to-use makeup palette.
$23 (REGULARLY $30)

