Sephora Sale Starts Today: Save 50% Off Clinique, Stila and More

Beauty lovers, this is not a drill! Sephora is having a huge sale right now, and it's good.

The Oh Snap sale event is offering 50% off select products with new items going on sale every day from now through April 3. This is the perfect time to fill up your beauty cabinet with your favorite makeup, skincare, haircare, nail, body and fragrance products from the retailer.

Beloved brands such as Urban Decay, Stila, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Becca (stock up on their highlighters before the brand closes!), Perricone MD, Buxom, Clinique, Benefit, NuFACE and more.

Check back each day to see which coveted beauty items are slashed in price for the Sephora sale, and shop ET Style top picks from the Sephora sale below.

Clinique Even Better Clinical Radical Dark Spot Corrector + Interrupter Serum Sephora Clinique Even Better Clinical Radical Dark Spot Corrector + Interrupter Serum This Clinique serum is specifically formulated to help brighten the look of dark spots and acne scars, according to the Sephora website. $27 AT SEPHORA (REGULARLY $55) Buy Now

