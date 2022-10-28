Tis the season for sales that make it easy to save on the best skincare products and beauty gifts for everyone on your holiday shopping list. Tata Harper is having a sitewide sale right now, offering shoppers 20% off celeb-loved natural skincare. Until November 7, save on so many products used across Hollywood, including favorites of stars like Kate Hudson, Gwyneth Paltrow, Emma Watson, and Anne Hathaway. Just use the code PRICEMATCH at checkout to unlock the savings.

Get 20% Off Tata Harper

There's a reason celebs love Tata Harper's tried and true products. Every Tata Harper product is packed with ingredients that treat a myriad of skin concerns, including acne and sensitive skin. Sunflower seed oil and pomegranate enzymes are just a few of Tata Harper's go-to ingredients that help your skin look revitalized and younger. In our opinion, the fortifying ingredients are probably why so many stars use the skincare brand.

Regardless of your skin type, the Tata Harper sale has you covered with cleansers, moisturizers and even body balm. If your bathroom counter is already stocked with all your skincare essentials, don't worry. Makeup products are also included in the Tata Harper sale. Below, shop our top picks from Tata Harper, including the Purifying Cleanser that Hathaway has been using for years.

Purifying Cleanser Tata Harper Purifying Cleanser The Anne Hathaway-approved formula unblocks your pore to keep your skin from getting irritated. Plus, it works the best for oily skin types. $88 $70 WITH CODE PRICEMATCH Buy Now

Water-Lock Moisturizer Tata Harper Water-Lock Moisturizer The lightweight consistency nourishes dry skin and revives dull skin—all without silicones. $68 $54 WITH CODE PRICEMATCH Buy Now

Hydrating Floral Essence Tata Harper Hydrating Floral Essence Rosie Huntington-Whiteley swears by the Tata Harper Hydrating Floral Essence. The facial mist consistency locks in moisture, so it's best used at the end of your skincare or makeup routine. $76 $61 WITH CODE PRICEMATCH Buy Now

Nourishing Oil Cleanser Tata Harper Nourishing Oil Cleanser Who knew a hydrating cleanser could clean so well? This vitamin-infused formula breaks down makeup and dirt. Say goodbye to the days when you had to worry about makeup removing wipes. $88 $70 WITH CODE PRICEMATCH Buy Now

Redefining Body Balm Tata Harper Redefining Body Balm Redefine what it means to have effortlessly smooth skin with the Redefining Body Balm. $185 $148 WITH CODE PRICEMATCH Buy Now

Resurfacing Mask Tata Harper Resurfacing Mask Liven up your dull skin with the Tata Harper Resurfacing Mask. It's designed to make your skin glow again. $68 $54 WITH CODE PRICEMATCH Buy Now

Regenerating Cleanser Tata Harper Regenerating Cleanser The exfoliating cleanser helps smooth, clean and decongest your skin. By the way, Kate Hudson uses this same cleanser. $46 $37 WITH CODE PRICEMATCH Buy Now

Smoothing Body Scrub Tata Harper Smoothing Body Scrub Get glowy skin from head to toe with the Tata Harper Smoothing Body Scrub. It buffs your skin, so you can look your best all year round. $90 $72 WITH CODE PRICEMATCH Buy Now

