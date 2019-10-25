Taylor Swift had no idea what she was in for when she agreed to serve as a mega mentor on The Voice again.

The 29-year-old "Lover" singer is working with Kelly Clarkson on the NBC show to help out her team when she is overcome with emotion upon hearing contestant Melinda Rodriguez's story about her brother. While Rodriguez chooses to sing Mariah Carey's "Always Be My Baby," she reveals that she's most excited to be working with Swift as her brother is her biggest fan.

After revealing that he has a tattoo to represent every one of her albums, Rodriguez shares that he was called in to get a heart transplant that day, while she was working with the pop stars. This news causes Swift to gasp and Clarkson to break down in tears.

"He said, 'You can't leave [The Voice] because what if [the mega mentor is] Taylor Swift,'" Rodriguez says her brother told her of missing his transplant surgery. "This song definitely goes out to my brother because to see Taylor there today when he's undergoing heart surgery, I just thought, 'How is this happening?' Chris has to wake up because there's no way I can't tell him about this. That'd be the world's biggest injustice."

Rodriguez tells Clarkson and Swift that her brother told her, "'Don't be selfish, you're doing this for me, not for you.'"

Swift then insists that she and Clarkson get an address so they can send him some gifts. Further proving that she comes from a family of Swifties, Rodriguez notes that she has a matching "fearless" tattoo with her brother.

In addition to the celebrity coaches on The Voice, there are always additional celebrity mentors for the battle rounds, but a mega mentor helps in the show’s Knockout Rounds. Swift previously served as a mega mentor on season seven of the competition series.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7 Central on NBC. Here's more with the mega mentor!

RELATED CONTENT:

'The Voice': Gwen Stefani's Toughest Team Battle Brings the Coaches to Tears

Blake Shelton Talks Mixing Work and Play With Gwen Stefani on 'The Voice' (Exclusive)

Priyanka Chopra Talks Anniversary Plans With Nick Jonas & His New Gig on 'The Voice' (Exclusive)

Related Gallery