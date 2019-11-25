Taylor Swift's ongoing battle with Scooter Braun continues.

A source tells ET that the 29-year-old singer still has not reached out to Braun for a meeting. Swift has also yet to acknowledge the death threats Braun, his family and employees are receiving amid their feud, the source adds.

As ET reported last Friday, Braun took to social media to address how big of an impact Swift's recent claims have had on him and his inner circle.

"Since your public statement last week there have been numerous death threats directed at my family. This morning I spoke out publicly for the first time saying I wouldn't participate in a social media war," he said of his comments during a Q&A at the 2019 Entertainment Industry Conference. "However I came home tonight to find my wife [Yael Cohen] had received a phone call threatening the safety of our children as well as other threats seen above. I won't go into the details of this past week. I have been at a loss. Thinking of my wife and children, my team and their families, I have gone through a range of emotions on how to deal with this."

"I write this now only after a deep breath and much reflection. I am certain there is no situation ever worth jeopardizing anyone's safety," he added. "I assume this was not your intention but it is important that you understand that your words carry a tremendous amount of weight and that your message can be interpreted by some in different ways."

Braun continued on, alleging that his attempts and calls "to have an open discussion" with Swift over the last six months have "all been rejected."

"While some on your team and many of our mutual friends have tried to get you to the table, all have had no luck. It almost feels as if you have no interest in ever resolving the conflict," he wrote. "At this point with safety becoming a concern I have no choice other than to publicly ask for us to come together and try to find a resolution. I have tried repeatedly through your representatives to achieve a solution but unfortunately here we are. This game of telephone isn't working."

Read the full post here.

Braun and Swift's feud began over the summer, when the "Lover" singer accused Braun of "bullying" her after he purchased her former label, Big Machine Records, and thus her master recordings. It reignited earlier this month when Swift claimed that Big Machine's founder, Scott Borchetta, and Braun were blocking her from performing her older songs at the AMAs and preventing the release of an upcoming Netflix documentary. After back-and-forth statements, Big Machine said they'd reached an agreement to allow Swift to perform her songs at the AMAs.

ET has reached out to Braun, Big Machine and Swift for further comment.

RELATED CONTENT:

Taylor Swift vs. Scooter Braun: A Timeline of Their Big Machine Feud

Taylor Swift Reveals the 'Hardest Things' She's Been Through 'Haven't Been Public' in Emotional AMAs Speech

Taylor Swift's Mom Brought to Tears During Heartfelt Speech at AMAs After Artist of the Decade Honor

Scooter Braun Says His Family Received ‘Numerous Death Threats’ Amid Taylor Swift Drama Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery