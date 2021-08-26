News

Taylor Swift Proves She's Officially a 'Cat Lady' in Funny New TikTok Video

By Rachel McRady‍
She said so herself! Taylor Swift isn't afraid to embrace her inner cat lady in her second-ever TikTok video. The 31-year-old performer took to the platform, sharing a throwback 2014 interview from Live With Kelly and Michael

"Before I got the second cat, I was kind of canvasing everyone I knew, saying is cats, cat lady? Two cats is cats and there's more than one. And they're like, 'No, three cats is a cat lady, two cats is a party,'" Swift says in the clip. 

She then cuts to herself walking across the screen in a Kelly green tank top and jeans holding her three cats, Olivia Benson, Meredith Grey, and Benjamin Button.

@taylorswift

*little did she know* ##swifttok##catsoftiktok##meow

♬ original sound - Taylor Swift

Swift welcomed Benjamin Button back in 2019 after meeting the kitten on the set of her "ME!" music video and falling instantly in love. 

"I've never had a cat love people this much," Swift said of Benjamin in a behind-the-scenes video from the shoot. "I know kittens are cute, but that kitten's special." 

