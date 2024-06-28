Taylor Swift got quite the welcome from Ireland's favorite sons ahead of her Eras Tour stop in Dublin this weekend.

The Tortured Poets Department songstress took to her social media on Friday and shared the lovely note and bouquet of flowers U2 sent her way. On her Instagram Story, the 34-year-old singer noted that she was "already feeling that Irish hospitality" and thanked the legendary Irish rock band "for always being the classiest & coolest."

The note read, "Dear Taylor, Welcome back to our hometown.... leave some of it standing?!!!! Your Irish fan club." The note was signed by frontman Bono, guitarist The Edge, bassist Adam Clayton and drummer Larry Mullen Jr.

Swift kicks off her Dublin pitstop on Friday at Aviva Stadium. She'll perform through the weekend before next heading to Amsterdam, Netherlands, next week at Johan Cruijff Arena. The Midnights singer enjoyed a few days off following an action-packed stop in London as part of her Eras Tour, where she was surrounded by royalty, tons of celebrities and, yes, her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, who made a surprise performance on Night 3 and went all out in a full tuxedo and top hat.

Fans at Wembley Stadium lost their collective minds when Kelce joined Swift onstage during the transition between "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived" and "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart," alongside Swift's dancers, Kam Saunders and Jan Ravnik. The trio, dressed in matching suits and top hats, delighted the audience with their performance.

Taylor Swift shared the sweet note and flowers U2 sent her ahead of her Eras Tour stop in Dublin, Ireland. - Taylor Swift / Instagram

Saunders, Swift's backup dancer and brother of Kelce's former Kansas City Chiefs teammate, Khalen Saunders, shared a series of photos from the London shows on Instagram. In his caption, Saunders expressed his joy at sharing the stage with Kelce, describing it as a "full circle moment."'

Kelce responded to Saunders' post, writing, "Kam! The Saunders brothers were already my favorites. From winning super bowls with Sir Bink @khalennotkaylen to having fun bringing Tay back to life on the stage with you the other night…. and even hanging with Mama Saunders, cheering you on in Australia! 🍻 More memories to come!!"

Travis Kelce onstage with his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, during her Eras Tour stop at Wembley Stadium in London, England. - Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

A source previously told ET that the couple had discussed him making an appearance onstage "when the timing was right" and "they finally made it happen."

Nearly a week after the surprise performance, a source now tells ET, "It was so much fun for Taylor and Travis to be on stage together at her show. It was definitely a new, defining point in their relationship and they had a blast getting the chance to show a personal side of themselves with the world. They are so happy with how everything turned out and loved seeing all the fan reactions."

The source added, "They also had a great time practicing together behind the scenes and were so cute and sweet with each other. They are a naturally bonded pair. It was a very special experience for them and also hints at what their future might hold together."

RELATED CONTENT: