Jason Kelce says he can see the impact Taylor Swift has had on his brother, Travis Kelce.

On Thursday, the 36-year-old former Philadelphia Eagles player appeared at a fundraiser for the Eagles Autism Foundation and chatted with reporters about how Taylor, 34, has changed Travis, 34, for the better.

"Yeah, there's no question. I mean, it has more than changed Travis’ [life]," Jason said of the singer and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's relationship, per one video posted to X (formerly Twitter) by CBS reporter Alicia Roberts.

Jason -- who recently attended Taylor's Eras Tour shows in London alongside his wife, Kylie Kelce, and even got the chance to meet Prince William and two of his children during the trip across the pond -- continued, "We just want to be supportive of him and their relationship and everything that they’ve got going on, because it's so wonderful right now."

Travis -- or "the guy on the Chiefs" as Taylor has appropriately nicknamed him -- began dating the "Cruel Summer" singer in summer 2023. The exact date when their love story began is unknown but it's believed to be between the Eras Tour show at Arrowhead Stadium (the home of the Chiefs) in July 2023 and Sept. 24, when Taylor attended her first game to watch Travis in action.

In the months since, the couple's adorable interactions have taken the world by storm, including plenty of viral moments of Travis at Eras Tour concerts around the world. Even better, after countless times watching Taylor from the VIP tent -- even memorizing her choreography -- he finally made his debut on stage in London over the weekend much to the surprise of fans in the audience.

While Jason and Kylie were not there to watch Travis don a tuxedo and top hat during Taylor's The Tortured Poets Department setlist on June 23 at Wembley Stadium, the couple -- who share daughters Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 1 -- did get to experience the Eras Tour for the first time.

"That was a blast this past weekend," Jason told reporters on Thursday. "We were over in London at those concerts. And Taylor, what she has accomplished not just in that short period of time, but over the course of her career, is truly remarkable."

Jason, who ultimately ended up recording the New Heights podcast he hosts with Travis from a Philly-themed bar in England, added of supporting Travis on this new journey, "He's my brother, he's always going to be my brother."

Jason Kelce during a taping of the 'New Heights' podcast next to a picture of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce - Whiskey Ginger / Getty

During the latest episode of Travis and Jason's show -- whose name hails from their hometown of Cleveland Heights, Ohio -- Jason sweetly shouted out the highlight of the concert, which just so happened to be meeting one specific member of the royal family.

"Prince William was fantastic, but the highlight was Princess Charlotte," the dad of three young girls said, adding, "Prince George was great too."

"She had a fire to her," he added of Prince William's second child, 9. "She was asking questions. That was the most electric part."

Kylie Kelce, Jason Kelce and their three daughters during a trip to Disney World - NFL/Walt Disney World

It's no surprise that Charlotte was fired up during the meet and greet with Taylor and the Kelce brothers. On Monday, a source told ET that Charlotte -- who was joined by her dad, 42, and her older brother, Prince George, 10, at the concert -- is the real Swiftie of the family.

"Charlotte absolutely loved [the concert]," a source shared with ET. "They are really wonderful children. William and Kate have done a fantastic job raising all three of them. They understand and appreciate how lucky they are meeting someone like Taylor Swift."

Only Prince Louis, 6, did not attend the Eras Tour as he stayed at home with his mom, Kate Middleton. The Princess of Wales, 42, has been absent from royal duties in recent months after disclosing that she has been going through chemotherapy for an unknown form of cancer.

In the latest episode of their podcast, Jason also applauded Prince William and his two young children, saying he assumed it would be "hard to be a down-to-earth human being" as a member of the royal family, but that they "came off that way completely."

The NFL alum has previously expressed similar concerns when it comes to American royalty -- aka his brother's girlfriend and (by association) his brother. During an appearance on Andrew Santino's Whiskey Ginger podcast in early June, Jason shared his disbelief at the stratosphere of fame that Travis and Taylor are at during this part of their lives.

"Travis and Taylor have taken it to another level and that's a whole other side of it," he said. "Kylie and I think we have it bad, and then we go hang out with one of them for a second. This is a whole other situation here. I don’t even know how to, like, you can’t be a normal person at that point."

Despite constantly being under a spotlight and having to withstand days and oftentimes weeks away from each other due to their busy schedules, sources tell ET that Taylor and Travis see a real future together and are committed to making their relationship work.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift kiss on the field after the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win in February 2024 - Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

A source told ET in June, "Taylor and Travis make sure that the current long-distance aspect of their relationship doesn't last very long. They both move their schedules around if it's feasible and try to carve out as much time as they can to see each other, as well as each other’s families and friends."

The source added, "They prioritize each other and do anything and everything to make each other happy. Their relationship is genuine and they both want to make it work, so it does."

RELATED CONTENT: